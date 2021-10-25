Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/24/21 00:41 CFS21-07058 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON10/24/21 01:41 CFS21-07059 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON10/24/21 10:09 CFS21-07060 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON10/24/21 10:25 CFS21-07061 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON10/24/21 10:41 CFS21-07062 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N UNION AVE MADISON10/24/21 11:56 CFS21-07063 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034210/24/21 13:14 CFS21-07064 Citizen Assist Assistance Given LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON10/24/21 14:06 CFS21-07065 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON10/24/21 22:47 CFS21-07066 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/24/21 23:32 CFS21-07067 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Bulldogs dump SFC 40-12 Rosemarie Brashier Lloyd Koepsell Margaret "Peg" Nieber LAIC looking forward with fundraising campaign, goals accident New skid loader Young boy hunting rabbits places Madison Elementary in brief perimeter secure Vietnam vets appreciate long-awaited hero's welcome Confirmation students help to feed Nicaraguan families Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists