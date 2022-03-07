Lisa Martin hit the ground running – and just not at the Madison Public Library. The new library director was in Disney World on a girls’ long weekend with her sister, sisters-in-law and a couple of friends running in the Disney Princess Half Marathon.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “I got a picture with Mushu, Mulan’s dragon.”
That doesn’t mean the former children’s librarian takes her new job lightly. Rather, it demonstrates perseverance – a half marathon is 13.1 miles; faithfulness – she didn’t abandon friends and family when life circumstances change; and the ability to enjoy opportunities – the chance to be photographed with a dragon doesn’t come along every day.
All of those are good character traits to possess as she moves into the office that Nancy Sabbe held for more than four decades. Martin’s plan is simple. She will approach it in the same way she approached her position as children’s librarian when she was hired.
“When I came in as the children’s librarian, I kept everything exactly the same until one day it wasn’t,” she said.
Martin, who expanded children’s programming to include teen activities and added family fun nights to the slate of library activities, doesn’t make change for the sake of making change. Rather, she becomes a change agent because she gets excited about a new idea and finds a way to implement it.
In accepting the position of library director, Martin anticipates change at some point, but not because she is dissatisfied with the way the library has been operating.
“We will be moving in new directions because I’m not Nancy,” she explained.
In fact, Martin’s decision to apply for the position grew out of her appreciation for the library and the way Sabbe had made it a center of community activity during her tenure as director.
“I do love this library and I do love Madison and I love the people I work with here and I want that to continue. One way to make sure that continued was to apply for the position,” Martin said.
Also, the timing was right. She finished her master’s degree in library science through Emporia State University in August, and her children are now older.
“It was time to think about a change. That’s the kind of person I am – always looking for a new challenge,” she indicated.
She describes her first challenge with a bit of self-effacing humor. She doesn’t want to sink what has been done.
“Nancy did such a wonderful job,” Martin said. “She kept the library strong and vibrant. That’s goal number one – to keep up that legacy.”
She also knows that her relationship with her colleagues will have to shift a bit as she takes on new responsibilities. At first, that will involve a learning curve because, while she has the knowledge base to run the library, her experience is somewhat limited.
“I can’t tell you how wonderful they’ve been. They all know I come from the Children’s Department, which is kind of an island,” Martin said.
While tackling the budget might be intimidating for some, she’s not worried about that. She said she’s been managing a budget for a family of eight.
“Budgeting is kind of my jive,” she said, admitting to a streak of frugality.
Martin is already being approached by people who are interested in her previous position, which she finds encouraging.
“I’m not worried about finding someone who is passionate and loves children. The hard part will be choosing only one,” she said.
Until the position has been advertised and filled, the library will be offering storytime craft kits for children and will set out theme-based books for children to read. In addition, family fun activities will continue. March Madness will involve an Oreo taste test.
As she learns and grows into her new position, Martin anticipates doing so with the same joy she brought to her position as children’s librarian.
“I loved my last job so much. I will make this job a job I love. I’m already passionate about libraries,” she said.