(Editor's note: In light of water shortages elsewhere in the country, the Daily Leader is looking at challenges Madison has faced, how the city is addressing those challenges as part of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, and the wider impact of this project. This is the third in a series of stories.)
Troy Larson has been the executive director at Lewis & Clark Regional Water System since its groundbreaking in 2003.
“It’s my job to make sure all the parts and pieces are headed in the right direction,” Larson said.
In this position, he has helped bring quality and affordable water to more than 300,000 people in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.
Since 2017, Madison has used L&C water through a wheeling plan. Madison receives the water from the Big Sioux Community Water Corporation (BSCWC), who purchased it from the Minnehaha Community Water System (MCWC).
MCWC has been integrated into L&C since 2012. With the wheeling plan, BSCWC can free up water capacity, which lessens the strain of providing Madison with the 650,000-plus gallons used every day.
After years of delays, Madison is finally approaching the home stretch of its wheeling plan.
“The plan was a good solution, but it was always meant to be temporary,” Larson noted.
The plan featured the construction of two 5-mile sections of 16-inch pipe on the northern and southern sides of Clark’s pump station.
“The final product will connect these two sections into 32 total miles of pipe,” Larson added.
In April of this year, Halme Construction of Lake Norden received a $16.5 million contract to complete the southern end of the project. Carstensen Contracting of Dell Rapids received a $14.4 million contract for the northern end in May.
In addition, a new water tank will be built by DN Tanks of Dell Rapids, and a one-million-gallon reservoir will be constructed a few miles east of Madison by a contractor from Dallas, Texas. Two more pump stations in Crooks are set to be constructed as well.
These stations are the only project remaining without an awarded contract, yet Larson said that bids have been opened and the contract should be awarded soon.
Once completed in mid- to late 2024, Madison will be fully integrated into the L&C system and can expect to receive a million gallons of water per day.
“The main benefits of L&C integration are increased water quality and expanded economic development,” Larson explained.
Madison has had struggles with its water quality and currently sits at nine grains per gallon in terms of water hardness. This is used to measure the amount of dissolved minerals within the water supply. With the help of L&C, Madison should be able to vastly improve the hardness and overall quality of its water.
Alongside this, L&C water comes with a reputation for increases in industry as a large amount of quality water is incredibly attractive to expanding businesses. Madison’s relationship with tru Shrimp is the best current example, but Larson expects Madison could see significant economic growth with the backing of L&C water.
The water also comes at a competitive price of $1.27 per 1,000 gallons, as opposed to the usual bulk rate of $4 per 1,000 gallons. Part of the reason L&C can afford this is that the company will hold zero debt upon completion of the project.
“With 90% of the cost being handled through federal and state funding, our 20 members have to cover a minimal segment of the $687 million project,” Larson said.
While funding was initially an issue, Larson said the future is looking bright for L&C and its partners.
“Even though funding was a challenge, 15 out of 20 of our partners are receiving water, and we’ve seen the massive success the project can have,” he explained.
L&C’s model of intimate cooperation and partnership is unique for a project of its size, and Larson believes that the banning together of rural and city systems could revolutionize the water industry throughout the country.
Once Madison is integrated, L&C will be delivering 44.2 million gallons per day to its partners. A plan to expand to 60 million gpd by 2030 is already in place, which would bring Madison an additional 581,000 gpd.
Larson wanted to personally thank Madison for sticking with L&C through its various difficulties and promised that their faith would pay off handsomely.
In addition to homes and businesses, the agricultural community who still receives water from MCWC and BSCWC will also benefit from the new abundance of quality water.
As Larson puts it, “rising tides raise all ships.”