Madison nips Milbank 5-4 in tennis action Aug 29, 2023

The Madison tennis team won the battle of the Bulldogs on Monday with a 5-4 road victory against Milbank.

Madison's Sienna Maxwell won her matchup against Ashlynn Lamp 2-0. Maxwell won the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-0 to pick up the win for Madison.

Miranda Gonyo won her match against Caitlyn Frerichs 2-0. Gonyo won the first set 6-0 and the second set 6-2.

Callie Bounds won her singles match against Jericho Jones 2-0. Bounds won the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-3 to pick up the win for Madison.

Delilah and Sienna Maxwell won their doubles match 2-0. They won the first set 6-2 and narrowly won the second set 7-5.

The doubles team of Audrey Allen and Bounds won their match 2-0. They won both sets by the same score, 6-3.

Madison will be back in action at home on Thursday when the Bulldogs host Huron. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.