JOYCE SCHREPEL of Madison (front, center) is the Madison Daily Leader's second annual Citizen of the Year. Pictured with her are the nominators: (back, left) Susan Slaughter, Any Brown, Marian Wiese, (front) Karen Logan and Angela Ppeters. Other nominators were Mary Kenyon, Thresea Wright and Deanna Wolfe.
JOYCE SCHREPEL (left) reacts to being chosen as Citizen of the Year by the Madison Daily Leader. One of her nominators, Susan Slaughter, gives her a hug.
Photo by Wren Murphy
When told she had been awarded the Madison Daily Leader Citizen of the Year Award, Joyce Schrepel said she was undeserving.
This humility did not surprise her nominators, who disagreed with her conclusion. The panel of judges from The Madison Daily Leader and greater community who selected her as the recipient of the second Citizen of the Year Award similarly could think of no person more deserving.
The award, which was first handed out last year, is given to individuals who exemplify the values of volunteerism and positively impact the community around them. The winner receives a plaque and a $100 VISA gift card.
Schrepel is a founder and host of the Prayer Quilt Ministry, the host of multiple prayer groups and Bible studies, the host of a group for widows and a participant in Operation Christmas Child ministry through West Center Baptist Church, among other community activities.
“I’m so thankful for each day that God gives me to be able to do these things, to be able to sew and to host. That brings me joy,” Schrepel said. “That is my motto, to ‘Choose joy’.”
Schrepel’s quilting group, which started in 2007 after a suggestion from another member of West Center Baptist Church, has donated more than 1,000 quilts to community members and organizations, as well as sent them across the world to the people who need them most. The joy of giving is what unites all the members, and it’s a group effort, Schrepel said. It gives a space for people of all ages to come together, be friends and “honor one another.”
“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “There’s so many hurting people, and we’ve been able to bless them.”
To Schrepel, the group means even more than that. In addition to giving her another place to sew, her favorite activity, the friends she has made have helped her through rough times, and she helps them in turn. Her husband Jim died 11 years ago, and community groups like this helped her find meaning and companionship.
“I had a very special husband, so that was a very down time of my life,” Schrepel said. “But I decided to choose joy because of all the good things that have happened to me throughout the years.”
To reach out to others in similar positions, Schrepel started a group for widows that meets once a month.
“When you become a widow, you’re quite alone. We’ve all lost our special mate,” she said. “We all sit around my dining room table and are able to express our minds because when we’re all alone, we know how each other feels.”
Schrepel welcomes people into her home in other ways, too. The Moms in Prayer group, which prays for schools, children and staff, meet in her home once a week. She also hosts two Bible study groups, and she has a small basement apartment to host short-term guests.
Her nominators praised her for her kindness, generosity and humility, whether they had known her since high school or only met in the past few years.
Karen Logan said she nominated Schrepel “because of her hospitality and kindness, and her way of gathering people together, where it’s at her home or church wherever she goes.”
“I think she is so humble, and she chooses joy every day,” said Susan Slaughter, another nominator. “She reflects that joy to everyone she meets every day. She’s such a friend for so many people.”
Marian Wiese, who met Schrepel in high school, said when she and her friends heard about nominations opening up, they jumped at the chance.
“She’s so deserving of it,” she said.
Schrepel thanked her friends and family for their support. In addition to the relationships she’s built through community activities, she has six children, including five biological children and one adopted child, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
“I feel undeserving. I’m so thankful for all these special, special friends and want to say a big thank you to you folks and to them,” Schrepel said. “There’s a lot of good people around, and I’m blessed to know them.”