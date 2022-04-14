Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/13/22 05:37 CFS22-02023 Fire Structure Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD S EGAN AVE

04/13/22 07:09 CFS22-02024 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD JOHN DEERE CIR

04/13/22 10:59 CFS22-02027 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

04/13/22 11:13 CFS22-02028 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/13/22 13:27 CFS22-02029 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

04/13/22 13:41 CFS22-02030 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD WEST AVE N MADISON

04/13/22 14:43 CFS22-02031 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

04/13/22 17:08 CFS22-02032 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

04/13/22 18:25 CFS22-02034 Domestic Violent Referred to Partner Agency E BROAD AVE FLANDREAU

04/13/22 19:33 CFS22-02035 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

04/13/22 19:50 CFS22-02036 Internet Crimes Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

04/13/22 20:35 CFS22-02037 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 241ST ST

04/13/22 20:45 CFS22-02038 Welfare Check Patient Transported MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

04/13/22 21:07 CFS22-02039 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON

04/13/22 22:46 CFS22-02040 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER

Total Records: 15