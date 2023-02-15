Prep Roundup: Tigers winning streak comes to an end By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Howard Tigers had their nine-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night with a 61-56 loss to Canistota.Luke Koepsell led the Tigers with 21 points. Kolt Koepsell and Colby Claussen both chipped in with nine points.With the loss, the Tigers are 13-4 overall. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Viborg-Hurley.Chester 59, Arlington 40The Chester Flyers picked up their third straight win with a 59-40 victory against Arlington on Tuesday.Jovi Wolf finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Flyers. Layke Wold scored 15 points.With the win, the Flyers finished the regular season with a 9-11 record and won six of their last seven games.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLArlington 57, Chester 52The Chester Flyers lost a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday against Arlington. The visiting Cardinals edged the Flyers 57-52.Emery Larson led the Flyers with 22 points. Emmerson Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Katelyn Schut also scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds.With the loss, the Flyers are now 5-14 overall. Chester will look to wrap up the regular season on a high note when they take on Flandreau on Friday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Simpson aims for local position after wrapping up student teaching Minnesota native settles into student teaching in Madison Scam artist impersonates Madison Police Department 9 MHS grads receive Step-Up scholarships Peering into the Capitol with Madison/DSU Host the Legislature Move to new Heritage Senior Living this summer Madison Regional Health System aims to grow valet service MHS girls fall to Canton City approves multi-community asphalt project with Brosz Engineering Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Follow us Facebook Twitter