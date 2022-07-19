The Horizon Health Foundation welcomed Dennis Nelson of Vermillion to the Foundation’s board of directors and transitioned current board member Kelli Koepsell of Canova into the role of secretary/treasurer.
The Foundation board is comprised of 11 leaders representing the Horizon Health Care service area across South Dakota, who guide the direction of the Foundation and oversee operations, including financial management and advocacy efforts.
Nelson brings over 22 years of experience in the medical field from his previous service at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. His extensive knowledge of health care will be an asset on the Foundation’s board as they advocate for rural health care and South Dakota patients. He served on the Mercy board of directors Performance Improvement Committee and the All Points Clinic board of directors in Union County.
Over the years, Nelson has also served on the Scottish Rite of South Dakota Foundation board and as the city administrator for the cities of Freeman and Elk Point.
Since Nelson also serves on the Horizon Health Care governing board as treasurer, he will act as a liaison between the Horizon and Foundation boards to create a more unified mission.
Koepsell has served on the Foundation board since November 2021, during which she has volunteered at annual programs and helped guide Foundation operations toward the benefit of patient care.
She’s been the director of marketing and communications at Dakota State University in Madison since 2018. Prior to that, she spent 15 years working in health-care marketing for Sanford Health.
Over the years, Koepsell has served on several boards, including the Howard School District board. In addition to her activity in her church and local communities, she’s currently training to be a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) advocate for Miner and Lake counties.
As secretary/treasurer for the board, Koepsell will maintain and account for the Horizon Health Foundation funds and will be responsible for observing corporate formalities and maintaining records.
Other current Horizon Health Foundation board members include Patrick Maroney (Sioux Falls); Doug Eidahl (Roslyn); Jim Burg (Wessington Springs); Gary McKellips (Alcester); Jean Thompson (Howard); Tom Glanzer (Huron); Carrie Howard (Woonsocket); Tokiya Kills in Sight (Rosebud); and Lorinda Holland (DeSmet).