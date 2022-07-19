Purchase Access

The Horizon Health Foundation welcomed Dennis Nelson of Vermillion to the Foundation’s board of directors and transitioned current board member Kelli Koepsell of Canova into the role of secretary/treasurer.

The Foundation board is comprised of 11 leaders representing the Horizon Health Care service area across South Dakota, who guide the direction of the Foundation and oversee operations, including financial management and advocacy efforts.