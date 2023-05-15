Law Enforcement Blotter May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:05/14/23 03:08 CFS23-02952 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON05/14/23 06:09 CFS23-02953 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON05/14/23 11:00 CFS23-02954 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone EVERGREEN ACRES DR WENTWORTH05/14/23 11:33 CFS23-02955 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON05/14/23 11:39 CFS23-02956 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD N LEE AVE MADISON05/14/23 11:43 CFS23-02957 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON05/14/23 12:45 CFS23-02959 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHIGTON AVE MADISON05/14/23 15:00 CFS23-02960 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 43.927898, -97.2845905/14/23 15:06 CFS23-02961 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON05/14/23 17:27 CFS23-02962 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 236TH ST WENTWORTH05/14/23 19:40 CFS23-02963 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON05/14/23 19:48 CFS23-02964 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON05/14/23 20:27 CFS23-02965 Medical Fall Patient Transported RFD US HIGHWAY 81 NUNDA05/14/23 21:59 CFS23-02967 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON05/14/23 22:04 CFS23-02968 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON05/14/23 22:51 CFS23-02969 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland celebrates 100th graduating class MHS junior Danny Cao achieves perfect score on ACT Colman-Egan girls place 1st at DVC meet caregivers prep DSU awards Champion Scholarships Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over near Ramona We’re very curious about Lake Preston fuel plant 2 killed, 1 critically injured after South Dakota police chase at speeds over 100 mph ends in crash Travel South Dakota: ‘tourism is economic development’ Jed's Safety Camp to raise awareness of farming risks Follow us Facebook Twitter