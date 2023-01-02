Madison BB

MADISON'S Thomas Mechels puts in two of his nine points during a high school basketball game against Lennox in Madison on Friday.

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs split their weekend games in boys basketball. Madison fell at home to Lennox 66-32 on Friday.

Aiden Jensen led the Bulldogs with 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Thomas Mechels chipped in with nine points. Ben Brooks scored seven points.