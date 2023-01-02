The Madison Bulldogs split their weekend games in boys basketball. Madison fell at home to Lennox 66-32 on Friday.
Aiden Jensen led the Bulldogs with 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Thomas Mechels chipped in with nine points. Ben Brooks scored seven points.
Castlewood 53,
Madison 48
The Madison Bulldogs lost to Castlewood 53-48 at the Entringer Classic in Brookings on Saturday.
Chuck Callahan hit five three-pointers and finished the game with 19 points for the Bulldogs. Jensen scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Brooks scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs are 1-3 overall. They’ll look to pick up their second win of the season on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Tea Area.
Howard 75,
Lower Brule 56
The Howard Tigers fell to Lower Brule 75-56 on Friday at the Huron Holiday Classic. With the loss, the Tigers are now 2-2 overall.
Kolt Koepsell scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Tigers. Taiden Hoyer added nine points.
The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday, when they hit the road to take on Menno.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chester 68, Mitchell Christian 31
The Chester Flyers improved to 2-2 overall with a 68-31 victory against Mitchell Christian at the Huron Holiday Classic on Thursday.
Emery Larson led the Flyers with 24 points. Jacy Wolf scored 16 points and recorded four steals. Emmerson Eppard scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Flyers will look to pick up their third win of the season on Friday, when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Howard 54, Lyman 31
The Howard Tigers picked up their fourth win of the season on Thursday at the Huron Holiday Classic with a 54-31 victory against Lyman.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 17 points. Abby Aslesen scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Canyon Kidd chipped in with nine points for the Tigers. Tana Hoyer scored eight points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 4-1 overall. The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday, when they hit the road to take on Menno.
Jones County 53, Colman-Egan 30
The Colman-Egan Hawks could only muster two points in the first quarter against Jones County on Thursday at the Huron Holiday Classic. That slow start doomed the Hawks as they fell to Jones County 53-30.
Kaylee Voelker scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Hawks. Lanie Mousel scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds. Brynlee Landis scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
With the loss, the Hawks fell to 0-4 overall. They’ll look to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday, when they host Canistota.