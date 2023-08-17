The Lake County Commission held its first reading of an ordinance to dissolve the Planning Commission on Tuesday and was asked to take action for a September Public Utilities Commission hearing for a carbon dioxide pipeline.
The commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the first reading of the Planning Commission ordinance. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter cast the dissenting vote. The County Commission will vote next month on whether to pass the ordinance.
Last month, the Lake County Commission requested staff to draft an ordinance to dissolve the Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the County Commission on conditional-use permits, zoning variances and zoning ordinances.
At its August meeting, the Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend the County Commission not move the ordinance forward. Only Adam Leighton, a county commissioner, voted in support of it.
The county commissioners, including Commission Chairperson Kelli Wollmann, and Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust have previously stated removing the Planning Commission will make the application process more convenient for contractors and residents, will save the county about $4,000 per year and will reduce the number of entities involved in lawsuits if an applicant or resident is unhappy with a decision.
Several Planning Commissioners have stated in previous interviews that the Planning Commission has invaluable knowledge of and experience with zoning issues and that the shortened timeline could have negative effects on neighboring landowners.
The planned dissolution of the Planning Commission also comes after conflict between the boards. At a June meeting, the two commissions ran separate agendas for a joint meeting because the Planning Commission wanted to discuss a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline while the County Commission did not. The County Commission then forbade the Planning Commission from discussing the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline at future meetings.
When asked, Wollmann and Slaughter said there was no connection between the planned dissolution of the Planning Commission and the carbon dioxide pipeline discussions.
At Tuesday's meeting, Lake County landowner Linda Rippentrop asked the Lake County Commission to take part in a September PUC hearing on the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and pass an ordinance regarding the pipeline.
Summit Carbon Solutions will be presenting its application to the PUC to build and operate the pipeline, which will run through several South Dakota counties, including Lake, and transport liquid carbon dioxide to an underground storage site in North Dakota from ethanol plants.
Earlier this month, North Dakota denied Summit Carbon Solutions’ application, but the company has said it plans to reapply.
Another carbon dioxide pipeline company, Navigator, is in the midst of its own hearing with the PUC, and Rippentrop said the PUC has turned to counties for feedback. Rippentrop encouraged the Lake County Commission to take part in the Summit Carbon pipeline hearing and to watch the Navigator hearings.
“Will our county be at the table, or will Lake County be conspicuously absent? Will your absence be viewed as Lake County’s acceptance of the project as Summit publicized on social media a month or so ago?” she asked, referring to the commission's previous decision to not take action on the pipeline.
Although several Lake County landowners have asked the County Commission to take action on the pipeline, the commissioners have said they will not pass an ordinance due to a lack of knowledge and legal advice.
The County Commission will next meet on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room in the Lake County Courthouse. They will also have a 5-year transportation plan open house on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
In other business:
-- Gust said the SD-34 bypass construction project will not receive federal funding this year but that the county can reapply next year.
-- The County Commission voted to move its Sept. 19 meeting to Sept. 21 to canvass an upcoming vote on a $2.8 million opt-out.
-- Five plats, one variance and one conditional-use permit were approved.
-- A conditional-use permit for the City of Madison for a restricted use site was postponed until September.