Museum Social.jpg

GENE NOONEN (left), Matt Tyler and Joel Brick perform classic fiddle tunes to an audience at the Lake County Museum's ice cream social on Monday. The event included oratory performances from Madison High School students, the musicians and an announcement about an upcoming exhibit regarding the Boyd Family Wagon. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake County Museum’s director announced on Monday that a $20,000 grant had been awarded for a new hands-on exhibit for the Boyd Family Wagon.

The Monday event, an ice cream social, featured spoken performances from Madison High School oral interpretation students, fiddling, games for children and a pioneer photo booth.