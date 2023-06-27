GENE NOONEN (left), Matt Tyler and Joel Brick perform classic fiddle tunes to an audience at the Lake County Museum's ice cream social on Monday. The event included oratory performances from Madison High School students, the musicians and an announcement about an upcoming exhibit regarding the Boyd Family Wagon.
The Lake County Museum’s director announced on Monday that a $20,000 grant had been awarded for a new hands-on exhibit for the Boyd Family Wagon.
The Monday event, an ice cream social, featured spoken performances from Madison High School oral interpretation students, fiddling, games for children and a pioneer photo booth.
Julie Breu, director of the museum, told the gathered audience about the $20,000 grant the museum had received from the South Dakota Humanities Council. The exhibit, Breu said, will share the wagon’s story, from its origins to the restoration process, and will have hands-on portions. The wagon itself, which dates to the 1860s, cannot be touched, however.
“We’ll have a scene of what it would have been like when the settlers came across the prairie and came out overnight,” Breu said. “You’ll be able to have a hands-on experience with that and really immerse yourself in the wagon and the pioneers of this period.”
Breu and Emily Knuths, a museum volunteer, said in a previous interview that the wagon exhibit would be partially based off a “packing list” recovered from another Lake County pioneer family. The list included supplies like food and tools as well as animals.
The exhibit is scheduled to open in the fall.
The Boyd Family Wagon was used by John and Eliza Boyd to travel to Lake County from Minnesota in 1878. The wagon was donated to the museum in the 1960s.
After years of wear and tear, the wagon was brittle and vulnerable to damage, and the museum began a fund-raising campaign for restoration. Museum staff and volunteers transported the wagon to Hansen Wheel and Wagon in Letcher, S.D., where it was restored.
During this process, museum staff and volunteers hoped to date the wagon more accurately and determine if it was from the 1870s. Instead, Doug Hansen, the owner of Hansen Wheel and Wagon, dated it to the 1860s, about 15 years older than previously thought.
The wagon returned to the museum on June 6, and Monday’s ice cream social served as an official “welcome home” party. At the event, three MHS oral interpretation performers taught the audience about the history of Lake County’s pioneers, and musicians from the Fiddlers of South Dakota and local Irish band Contae Loch performed in front of the wagon.
“It’s truly a treasure here,” Breu said of the wagon.