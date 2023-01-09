Rep. Tim Reisch

Greetings and Happy New Year to the good citizens of District 8! It’s exciting to submit my first legislative column since being elected to the S.D. House of Representatives.

I traveled to Pierre on Nov. 19 to participate in the GOP caucus leadership elections. Hugh Bartels from Watertown was elected as the Speaker of the House and Will Mortenson of Pierre was elected House Majority Leader. I know both individuals quite well from my prior appointments in the Rounds, Daugaard and Noem administrations. I’m confident they will do a great job.