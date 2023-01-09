Greetings and Happy New Year to the good citizens of District 8! It’s exciting to submit my first legislative column since being elected to the S.D. House of Representatives.
I traveled to Pierre on Nov. 19 to participate in the GOP caucus leadership elections. Hugh Bartels from Watertown was elected as the Speaker of the House and Will Mortenson of Pierre was elected House Majority Leader. I know both individuals quite well from my prior appointments in the Rounds, Daugaard and Noem administrations. I’m confident they will do a great job.
The following week, Speaker-elect Bartels made the House committee appointments. I was very pleased to have been named the chairman of the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. I believe that my 40+ years of service in the National Guard have prepared me to be successful in this role.
I will also serve on the House Education, House Judiciary and House Government Operations & Audit Committees. I think I’m a good fit for all of these committees, and I look forward to the important work that we will do in considering the many bills that will come before us.
I traveled back to Pierre to attend the governor’s budget address on Dec. 6. During her address, she announced that she believes there will be over $300 million in excess ongoing revenues annually due to a number of factors. Her plan to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries (if passed) will cost over $100 million of that, and the Medicaid expansion passed by the voters in November could eventually cost our state nearly $90 million a year. There will be plenty of debate on what the best course of action will be in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned.
On Dec. 7-8, newly elected legislators received training on things we will need to know in order to do our jobs in Pierre. I have also participated in a couple of online training sessions since returning home that will enable me to hit the ground running when the session begins.
On Jan. 7, Anne and I traveled to Pierre to attend Gov. Noem’s second inaugural ceremony. One of the highlights of that day was when the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court administered the oath of office to my colleagues and I on the floor of the South Dakota House of Representatives.
I returned to Pierre on Jan. 9 to attend a couple final legislative training sessions and to get ready for the first legislative day featuring the governor’s State of the Union on Jan. 10.
By the time you read this column, I’ll have a few days under my belt representing you in Pierre.
If you want to get in touch with me during the session, my legislative email address is Tim.Reisch@sdlegislature.gov. If possible, please include the bill number of any bill you want to weigh in on, and make it clear in the body of your message that you reside in District 8 because I will always give the highest priority to the opinions of my constituents.
I want to again thank you for the confidence you’ve shown by electing me to be your representative in Pierre. I consider it a great honor, and I pledge to work hard every day to represent your interests in the best manner possible.