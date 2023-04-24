Marion Wheeler hosted the Entre Nous Study Club in her home on April 17. Ten members were seated at a table decorated with a chicken-themed table runner and a tiered tray full of colorful fabric chicks sewn by Wheeler.
Guests were served lemon pretzel dessert with whipped cream and fresh lemon garnish, along with bridge mix and cashews.
The meeting was called to order by President Barb Simon. The Collect was read, and roll call was answered by each member reading a “chicken fact,” one or two a little far-fetched. The secretary’s minutes were read and the treasurer’s report given.
Members voted unanimously to pass the motion made at the last meeting to increase club dues to $10 per year. This amendment will appear in the next yearbook, along with previous dues amendments made through the years.
Spring Party invitations crafted by Wheeler were distributed. The party will be held on May 15, the last meeting before the summer recess.
The meeting concluded after brief discussion of party committee assignments, a summer reading list compiled by one of the local librarians, and new-member quotas and suggestions.
The program, given by Wheeler and Joyce Welbon, was introduced by Welbon with a review of “The Quilt Maker’s Journey” from the creator of “The Quilter’s Gift,” Jeff Brumbeau.
This is a tale about a brave young girl who, against all warnings from the elders of her wealthy village, seeks to venture to the outside. She is surprised to discover there are less fortunate people in the world.
At first, she think she is unable to help them, but when she is the recipient of what little they have to share, she realizes she does have something to give. Through the selling of a prized possession her mother left her, she is able to purchase fabric and make warm quilts for the poor people in these outside villages.
Even though she never returns to her original life, she finds the value of generosity and the meaning of kindness and love.
Welbon and Wheeler, both quilters, then displayed dozens of quilts and wall hangings they have made through the years. They both maintain that “every quilt has a story” and told the stories behind the quilt patterns, who they made them for, and the techniques used to create them.
Scrappie quilts, log cabin, yellow brick road, jelly roll, watercolor, sampler and bear claw were just a few of the patterns displayed.
A “quilt sandwich” and hand-quilting vs. machine were described, and “The Quilter’s Bible” was named as a helpful reference.
Two unique quilts, made by Welbon and Wheeler, respectively, were the “T-shirt Memory Quilt” and the “Alaska Wildlife Quilt.”
As he guests departed, they were given a choice of a chick from the centerpiece tier.