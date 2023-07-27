Dr. Griffiths

WASHINGTON — Dakota State University President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths moderated a briefing on artificial intelligence for members of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

The briefing was the third bipartisan education session hosted by the Senate’s AI working group led by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.). Griffiths was invited by Rounds to moderate the briefing.