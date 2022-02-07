The only week during the 2022 session with five legislative days has come to an end. We had another week full of committee bill hearings. SB46, an act to protect fairness in women’s sports, was heard on the floor on Tuesday and passed with 50 yeas and 17 nays. Gov. Noem signed it into law on Feb. 3.
The House State Affairs Committee began on Monday morning with HB1005, which would provide for the designated use of restrooms for students of the same sex in public schools. It passed out of committee with a 7-5 vote and passed the House floor with an amendment.
House State Affairs also heard HB1073, which would allow for graduates of the University of South Dakota Law School to be admitted to the practice of law without taking the bar exam. Almost two hours of testimony was heard, including testimony from South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jensen and a professor from the state law school. The committee voted 8-4 to defer the bill to the 41st legislative day, and the bill was killed.
Another bill which proved to be an important issue to the citizens of South Dakota was heard in House Agriculture and Natural Resources on Monday.
A number of opponents traveled to the Capitol to testify against a pared down version of HB1048. This bill was requested by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to expand Custer State Park. The committee voted 9-3 to send it to the 41st day.
We continue to hear marijuana related bills in the House Health & Human Services committee. A bill to ban home growing of medical marijuana that had passed in the House was killed in committee in the Senate. Several bills were passed in committee and on the House floor that dealt with EMT scope of practice and establishing licensing for rural emergency hospitals.
Although hearing and debating bills takes a lot of our time throughout the week, we also make sure to visit with the many organizations who come to the Capitol and provide breakfast or lunch for us. This week we were joined by the S.D. Dental Hygiene Association, Missouri River Energy Services, Municipal League and S.D. Nonprofit Network.
Sen. Mike Rounds was at the Capitol to meet with legislators last week and gave us an update on federal issues of interest to S.D., which includes concern over Russia’s troops amassing at the Ukraine border. There were questions from legislators over the problems on the U.S. southern border and spending of millions of federal dollars being sent to our state.
Thank you for the input provided on several bills. I may be contacted at marli.wiese@sdlegislature.gov.