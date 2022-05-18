Earlier this month, Dawn Johnson of Madison was presented with the Classified Staff of the Year Award. Johnson is a special education paraprofessional at Madison Elementary School.
Johnson is a native of Lake Norden, SD, and moved to Madison because her husband lived here. She has now lived in this city for decades.
Johnson attended Dakota State University and got her degree in elementary education with an early childhood specialization. However, she spent the early years of her children’s lives as a stay-at-home mom. After her youngest went off to school, she decided to start substitute teaching.
Eventually, the school asked her to move into a full-time position as a paraprofessional. Johnson has now been working in her position for about 13 years.
“I’ve always loved school and education,” Johnson said.
The Classified Staff of the Year Award is given to outstanding supporting faculty within the Madison Central School District. Johnson was nominated by two special education teachers she works under, Connie Currey and Erin Szilvasi. “I have amazing co-workers,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she believes she won the award simply for doing her job to the best of her abilities. She loves working with students and helping resource children who need one-on-one assistance.