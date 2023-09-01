Class

Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (clockwise from top left): Gary Mule Deer, Pamela Homan, Adam Vinatieri, Walt Bones III, Dr. Thomas Dean, José-Marie Griffiths, Bruce Bad Mocassin, Hani Shafai, Dr. Robert Arnio and (center) Larry Rohrer.

A country music star renowned for giving back and a psychologist at the forefront of improving mental health access are among this year’s 10 inductees into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Since 1974, the institution in Chamberlain has recognized more than 700 South Dakotans who have contributed to industries like agriculture, business and sports.



This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at sdnewswatch.org.