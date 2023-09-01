A country music star renowned for giving back and a psychologist at the forefront of improving mental health access are among this year’s 10 inductees into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Since 1974, the institution in Chamberlain has recognized more than 700 South Dakotans who have contributed to industries like agriculture, business and sports.
“It is a nonprofit organization that really is designed to honor, inspire and educate. And our mission is to champion a culture of excellence,” said Laurie Becvar, CEO of the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Each year, 50 to 70 South Dakotans are nominated to be inducted into the hall of fame, she said. Nominees must have lived in South Dakota for a part of their lives and demonstrate qualities and achievements that have created a statewide impact, according to the South Dakota Hall of Fame website.
On Sept. 8, the 10 inductees of 2023 will attend a weekend of celebratory events in Chamberlain and Oacoma.
Here’s a bit more about this year’s inductees:
Dr. Thomas Dean
Dean, of Wessington Springs, has been a staple of family medicine in South Dakota for more than 30 years.
He became the medical director of a clinic system in his hometown, where he would serve for more than 25 years, and the chief of staff of the local hospital for 36 years.
Dean’s commitment to health policy reached a new height in 2007 when he became the first, and only, South Dakotan to be appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. MedPAC advises Congress on matters that impact the Medicare program.
Dr. Robert Arnio
Arnio, a Lead native, was the seventh born to an 11-child logging family, and has also long prioritized helping others.
After earning his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Iowa, Arnio co-founded Psychological Associates in 1981. The company had the most doctoral-level psychologists out of all the private clinics in the state and clocked more than 6,000 hours of mental health services per year for more than 32 years.
Arnio’s help in establishing mental health resources has spread throughout South Dakota.
Walt Bones III
Bones graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science.
A Parker native, Bones grew up on the farm that his great-grandfather homesteaded in 1879.
With a strong agricultural background and value of public service, Bones has worked in various leadership positions in organizations throughout the state, such as the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Farm Bureau and Parker School Board. For two years, Bones served as former Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s secretary of Agriculture.
Pamela Homan
Homan has contributed more than 30 years to schools in South Dakota and Minnesota as a teacher, administrator and advocate for all children.
She began a 25-year stint with the Sioux Falls School District in 1990, where she served as the supervisor of elementary exceptional children services, principal of an elementary school and the district’s first woman superintendent, to name a few.
José-Marie Griffiths
At the university level, the scientific and educational contributions of Dakota State University president José-Marie Griffiths have reached Mitchell, London, Washington and beyond.
Griffiths earned a doctoral degree in physics, information science and computer science and statistics from University College London before immigrating to the U.S. for a career in research.
Griffiths has received three presidential appointments to committees related to technology and science and has served as the lead or key personnel for projects with more than 28 federal agencies.
Hani Shafai
Shafai, a real estate developer and civil engineer, has contributed to a number of industries, with his efforts stretching outside of the state.
While he began his career in California with a private engineering firm, Shafai returned to Rapid City to teach engineering classes at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Three years later, he became the city engineer of Rapid City and in 1998 established his own engineering business, Dream Design International.
Shafai’s company grew to include land development and construction, leading to a focus on affordable housing, education and health care.
Bruce Bad Moccasin
Engineering led Bad Moccasin to a career of serving communities in South Dakota.
He began his career in engineering with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Five years later, he became a U.S. public health service officer in the Indian Health Service, where he worked for 25 years.
Bad Moccasin initially built roads, designed water and wastewater projects, managed environmental health service programs and supervised the construction of sanitary facilities. He later became the Area Director of the Indian Health Service office in Aberdeen.
Larry Rohrer
Rohrer is the voice of South Dakota Public Broadcasting and has established a life and career in fostering connections and communication.
From a news reporter, host and program manager with KXRB Radio to a radio program manager and more with South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Rohrer has appeared on public television and radio for more than 50 years.
As the director of SDPB Radio, Rohrer contributed to the launch of a new radio station that served the Rosebud and Pine Ridge areas in addition to helping develop SDPB’s first digital editing and automation system as well as its first website.
Gary Mule Deer
Many South Dakotans also recognize musician Gary Mule Deer as a strong voice of the state.
Born in Deadwood, he embraced the roles of a comedian and country musician from a young age, playing in Black Hills bars throughout the 1950s and '60s.
He eventually took to Los Angeles, where he performed folk-rock music and rock and roll. Throughout his comedy career, Mule Deer made 360 TV appearances, many of them on “The David Letterman Show.”
Mule Deer returned to South Dakota in the 1990s when he moved to Spearfish. Throughout his career, Mule Deer has supported the state’s nonprofits through benefit concerts, golf tournaments and fundraising for organizations like the Artemis House and Black Hills State University Foundation.
Adam Vinatieri
Meet the sole representative of the sports category.
Vinatieri made his career as a kicker in the National Football League, completing 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He still holds a number of NFL records.
With 2,673 points, Vinatieri is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer and maintains the NFL record for field goals made, postseason points and overtime field goals scored.