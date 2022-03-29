Attorneys representing Basin Electric Power Cooperative and East River Electric Power Cooperative presented arguments in a clear and concise manner on Tuesday afternoon in a telephonic motion hearing in a case that Dakota Energy filed more than a year ago in state court.
Dakota Energy, a member cooperative of East River, filed paperwork in state court in November 2020 asking the court to determine whether it could withdraw from East River and, if so, what Dakota Energy must pay to fulfill its contractual obligations.
Since that time, the case has been moved to federal court and Basin Electric, a generation and transmission cooperative, asked to become a party in the case.
In December, East River and Basin Electric asked the court to dismiss the case as a matter of law, indicating the facts of the case were not in dispute. Dakota Energy did not agree and asked the court to allow them to take the case to a jury.
A telephonic hearing was necessary because attorneys are scattered across the country. Dakota Energy is represented by Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell, LLP, which indicates on its website it has achieved “national recognition for complex trials, class actions, high-stakes commercial litigation and much more.”
The attorney presenting arguments on Tuesday was Peter W. Herzog III, who works out of their Denver office. He was verbose and tone-deaf to the judge’s admonitions not to pursue certain lines of argument. At one point, he argued that the law firm representing East River held a different position in a different case.
“I was a trial lawyer before I became a judge. I represented clients on both sides of the street,” U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol said and told Herzog to “get off that.” He didn’t and had to be instructed a second time.
ER: Language is clear
East River is represented by Eversheds Sutherland, LLP, a company which describes itself as “an international Top 10 law practice helping a global client base solve their biggest challenges.” James A. Orr out of their Atlanta office laid out East River’s arguments as briefly and simply as possible.
“This case vividly illustrates why parties put agreements in writing,” he said, and asked the court to honor the language of the agreement. “There is no right to buy out of the WPC (wholesale power contract).”
He said Dakota Energy is asking the court to read into the agreement something to which the parties did not agree.
“The only way the bylaws would allow Dakota to withdraw is if the court would rewrite the bylaws,” Orr said.
In reference to examples raised by Dakota Energy about WPCs which have allowed member cooperatives to buy out of their agreements, he noted they were voluntary and had no bearing on this case. He also pointed out there were only three cases of this happening out of more than 800 cooperatives nationwide.
“Parties can always agree to something not in the contract,” Orr said.
BE: DE’s arguments flawed
Basin Electric is represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP. The company website indicates Orrick has “clients worldwide” and focuses “on serving the Technology & Innovation, Energy & Infrastructure and Finance sectors globally.”
Andrew D. Silverman out of their New York office presented arguments. He indicated briefly what he characterized as three defects in Dakota Energy’s strategy.
First, like Orr, he argued that Dakota Energy was asking the court to read something into the contract to which the parties did not agree.
Second, he said Dakota Energy was attempting to argue that “trade usage” – or a widely held standard in the industry – could be used to justify its interpretation. Silverman said Dakota Energy’s examples occurred after the WPC was signed and would not have been understood at the time.
Third, he said Dakota Energy’s arguments for admission of extrinsic evidence do not apply in the case due to the nature of electricity. This was a point that Piersol attempted to clarify with questioning, but the attorneys did not have the technical expertise to answer his questions. He asked to have information regarding this entered into the record.
DE: Docs don’t prohibit buyout
Herzog was the third attorney to present arguments. Whereas his predecessors spoke for less than 10 minutes each, he spoke for over an hour.
His primary argument appeared to be simply that the language of the bylaws and the WPC did not specifically prohibit a member cooperative from buying out of the WPC and withdrawing from membership. He said this could have been written into one or both.
He stated the bylaws and WPC must be read together, and by doing so, they “unambiguously permit early termination.” Piersol indicated he did not read the passage to which Herzog referred in that way.
“I know you don’t read it that way, but it clearly permits it,” Herzog said.
Eventually, Piersol interrupted, saying, “It doesn’t allow it.”
“It doesn’t expressly allow it, but it doesn’t expressly prohibit it either,” Herzog replied.
He accused East River of placing “enormous pressure” on Dakota Energy to sign the WPC and extensions. He argued that the section of the bylaws discussing mergers and reorganizations could be read to include withdrawal from membership.
“What does is matter if this is not a spin-off or merger? Why does it matter if we go through that?” he asked.
Herzog said “industry custom and practice” indicated East River and Basin Electric were being unreasonable. He said their reading of the documents deprived Dakota Energy of the right as an owner “to divest yourself of ownership.”
He said, as Dakota Energy argued in its rebuttal paperwork, that East River had provided buyout information at a Dakota Energy board meeting, which showed “the parties clearly appeared to be pursuing a buyout.” However, both Orr and Silverman disputed that, indicating board minutes and depositions demonstrate East River made it clear at that time they did not believe their WPC allowed a buyout.
Herzog then segued into a case involving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that Piersol did not believe was relevant. Herzog insisted it was because “the federal regulatory agency says [the bylaws mean] what Dakota Energy says it means.”
Following a rebuttal by Orr and Silverman, Piersol thanked the attorneys and said he would take their arguments under advisement. He did not indicate when he would issue a ruling.
New ruling in similar case
A ruling was handed down in a similar case in South Carolina on March 28. In that case, Marlboro Electric Cooperative sought to withdraw from membership with Central Electric Power Cooperative and filed a lawsuit in an effort to do so.
Like East River and Basin Electric, Central asked the court to dismiss the case and oral arguments were heard in October 2021. U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon granted Central’s motion.