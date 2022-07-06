Jen Hayford, who has been serving as the 4-H youth program adviser for both Lake and Moody counties, asked Lake County commissioners to fund a full-time position in budget hearings on Tuesday morning.
Hayford was supported in making this request by Oakley Perry, 4-H county operations manager with SDSU Extension.
“I expect our membership to increase if Jen were to be full-time in Lake County,” Perry told commissioners.
Hayford reported that Lake County currently has 289 members, counting both youth and volunteers. Perry said that based on 2020 Census data, the county has an eligible population of 1,604 members.
Hayford’s position is partially funded by the state. Currently, the county contributes $12,373. If Hayford’s position were to become full-time, the state’s contribution would not change substantially. However, the county’s contribution would increase to $40,852.
Hayford indicated her reason for requesting the change is to better serve Lake County residents. She has been working to get into area schools with programs like “Chicks in the Classroom” and would like to expand outreach with these programs. They both introduce young people to agriculture and to the 4-H programs.
Lake County would not be setting a precedent in agreeing to fund a full-time position, according to Perry. Other counties, including Miner County, have chosen to provide financial support for a full-time position.