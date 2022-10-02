Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/01/22 00:34 CFS22-06393 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
10/01/22 00:34 CFS22-06393 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
10/01/22 00:51 CFS22-06394 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 01:59 CFS22-06395 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
10/01/22 02:05 CFS22-06396 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
10/01/22 02:39 CFS22-06397 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 03:18 CFS22-06398 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON
10/01/22 06:46 CFS22-06399 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 08:25 CFS22-06400 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON
10/01/22 08:39 CFS22-06401 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/01/22 08:56 CFS22-06402 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
10/01/22 09:48 CFS22-06403 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
10/01/22 09:57 CFS22-06404 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
10/01/22 10:38 CFS22-06405 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 10:54 CFS22-06406 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON
10/01/22 11:04 CFS22-06407 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/01/22 12:29 CFS22-06408 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 12:45 CFS22-06409 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO MADISON
10/01/22 13:27 CFS22-06410 Medical Fall Completed/Settled by Phone N CATHERINE AVE MADISON
10/01/22 13:32 CFS22-06411 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON
10/01/22 14:40 CFS22-06413 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
10/01/22 16:00 CFS22-06414 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS MARRS BEACH LN MADISON
10/01/22 16:08 CFS22-06415 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.006628, -97.11847
10/01/22 16:10 CFS22-06416 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 18:05 CFS22-06417 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/01/22 18:09 CFS22-06418 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative 464TH AVE CHESTER
10/01/22 18:41 CFS22-06420 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO
10/01/22 19:44 CFS22-06421 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO MADISON
10/01/22 21:32 CFS22-06422 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
10/01/22 21:36 CFS22-06423 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 22:10 CFS22-06424 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/01/22 22:34 CFS22-06425 Disorderly MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
10/01/22 23:50 CFS22-06426 MVA LCSO 461ST AVE WENTWORTH
