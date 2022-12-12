Since 1994, the Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic has awarded $1,023,000 in scholarships to 1,165 area student-athletes.
In 1994, there were two scholarships of $250 given and in 1995 there were nine $500 scholarships awarded. In 2004, the amount of the scholarship jumped to $750 and in 2005 the scholarship was increased to $800. From 2007 to the present, the scholarship is $1,000.
Last spring, 52 scholarships were awarded to area student-athletes. They included Ryan Benson and Stratton Eppard of Chester; Austin Gullickson, Hailey Larson and Faith Taggart of Colman-Egan; Aspen Dahl, Olivia Flemming and Nate Ricke of Madison; and Will Matson and Isaac Trygstad of Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
Both Benson and Ricke, who are attending South Dakota State University, are grateful for the scholarship.
“This was a big deal to me. I have been close to Pete for a long time,” Benson said. “He officiated several of my basketball games.”
“It meant a lot to me as I attended the classic for several years,” Ricke said. “I really wanted it because all of my siblings received it.”
Benson used the scholarship to pay for his textbooks, while it helped Ricke with his tuition.
Both Benson and Ricke will be working in the concession stand during the boys Entringer Scholarship Classic in Brookings on Dec. 31.
The classic is put on by the Region II and (beyond) officials, and everyone who is working at the classic is a volunteer. All of the money from the gate and programs goes into the Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Fund.
“This is a special event for the area schools and gives the players a chance to play in a classic,” said Pete Entringer, a younger brother of Michael. “Players will get a T-shirt, and we feed them after the game.”
According to Entringer, he has had other schools from the area ask about coming to play.
“I have had to turn some teams away as we want to keep this local,” he said.
This Classic has been one of the longest running in South Dakota. The Hanson Classic has been running longer.
“This a lot bigger than what I ever expected it would be,” Entringer said.
He gives the credit to all of the volunteers and the Region II officials for donating their time.
The 25th Annual Girls Entringer Scholarship Classic will be held at the Colman-Egan gyms in Colman on Saturday. Following is the schedule:
Auxiliary Gym
Noon: Baltic vs. Estelline-Hendricks
1:30 p.m.: Deuel vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
3 p.m.: Dell Rapids vs. Chester
4:30 p.m.: Waverly-South Shore vs. Iroquois-Lake Preston
6 p.m.: Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Madison
Main Gym
12:30 p.m.: Arlington vs. Garretson
2 p.m.: DeSmet vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary
3:30 p.m.: Deubrook vs. Castlewood
5 p.m.: Colman-Egan vs. Sioux Valley
6:30 p.m.: Hamlin vs. Flandreau
The 29th Annual Boys Scholarship Classic will be held at Brookings High School on Dec. 31. The schedule follows:
Auxiliary Gym
Noon: Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Colman-Egan
1:30 p.m.: Iroquois-Lake Preston vs. Baltic
3:30 p.m.: Waverly-South Shore vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary