Since 1994, the Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic has awarded $1,023,000 in scholarships to 1,165 area student-athletes.

In 1994, there were two scholarships of $250 given and in 1995 there were nine $500 scholarships awarded. In 2004, the amount of the scholarship jumped to $750 and in 2005 the scholarship was increased to $800. From 2007 to the present, the scholarship is $1,000.