Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/21/22 01:57 CFS22-02893 Suspicious Activity Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

05/21/22 02:06 CFS22-02894 Citizen Assist Patient Transported MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

05/21/22 02:46 CFS22-02895 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD

05/21/22 07:13 CFS22-02896 Animal Lost Information/Administrative MAIN ST NUNDA

05/21/22 08:20 CFS22-02897 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 465TH AVE

05/21/22 08:30 CFS22-02898 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

05/21/22 09:28 CFS22-02899 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/21/22 09:30 CFS22-02900 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 460TH AVE

05/21/22 09:45 CFS22-02901 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 230TH ST

05/21/22 09:59 CFS22-02902 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34

05/21/22 10:04 CFS22-02903 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 229TH ST

05/21/22 10:08 CFS22-02904 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 458TH AVE

05/21/22 11:00 CFS22-02905 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N DIVISION AVE MADISON

05/21/22 14:09 CFS22-02906 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.015381, -97.09976

05/21/22 14:35 CFS22-02907 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.022934, -97.14182

05/21/22 15:42 CFS22-02908 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH

05/21/22 18:48 CFS22-02909 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/21/22 21:28 CFS22-02910 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

05/21/22 21:37 CFS22-02911 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON

05/21/22 22:15 CFS22-02912 Sex Offenses Handled By Officer / Deputy

05/21/22 22:22 CFS22-02913 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/21/22 22:38 CFS22-02914 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

05/21/22 23:20 CFS22-02915 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE

05/21/22 23:22 CFS22-02916 Traffic Stop MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/21/22 23:44 CFS22-02917 Noise Complaint LCSO NW 3RD ST MADISON

Total Records: 25