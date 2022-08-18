A Madison woman surprised herself this summer by achieving a goal she set in December 2020. Kailah Riedesel completed the world’s longest non-stop paddle race with time to spare.
“Basically, you want to sleep as little as possible and be on the water as much as possible,” she said in an interview recently.
Riedesel grew up on the water because her grandparents had a place on Lake Campbell. However, she didn’t consider tackling the MR340 until the pandemic hit, opening a whole new world to her.
“So many people were doing things by Zoom and I could participate in more things,” Riedesel said. Prior to that, she had been limited due to health issues.
One of the groups she discovered was the South Dakota Canoe and Kayak Association. Through their Zoom meetings, she learned about the Missouri American Water MR340. When she set the goal of competing, she was both excited and scared.
To prepare, she tackled health and fitness from several angles, taking advantage of community resources. She turned to a local business – Strive 605 – to learn more about nutrition.
However, since getting in shape was her goal, not losing weight, she also turned to The Community Center. There, she found an ally in Derek Lund, fitness coordinator.
“I called him up and said, ‘I’m going to be doing this race and don’t know how to train’,” Riedesel said.
He put together a training program for her that included not only work on a rowing machine but also strength training. In addition, Lund met with her on a regular basis.
“They had it all laid out. It was amazing,” Riedesel noted.
As the time for the race approached, she learned as much as she could from others who had completed it. As a solo paddler, Riedesel had 86 hours to complete the endurance race, which started in Kansas City, Mo., and ended in St. Charles, Mo.
“There’s some people who don’t sleep the entire time and they finish in 36 or 38 hours,” she noted.
Of the 404 participants who registered, 243 finished. Riedesel finished 17th in the women’s solo division, with nearly nine hours to spare. Her exact time was 77 hours, 1 minute and 20 seconds. She was one of only 48 women to compete in the solo division.
Only once was there any danger that she might not finish the race. By the third day, the heat and humidity had taken their toll, and a safety boat was called to check on her.
“I kept telling them I didn’t want a DNF [Did Not Finish],” she recalled.
They had to assure her that accepting help did not disqualify her from finishing the race. Personnel on the safety boat gave her Gatorade and stayed with her in the shade until she was able to paddle to the next ramp.
There, she met Brian Reed, who acted as her ground crew, meeting her at intervals with food and water, to bandage her hands and to clean out the kayak. Rather than just resting in the shade, she napped in the air-conditioned comfort of their vehicle.
She also ate, pushed fluids and watched other boats pass. The humidity was 98%. The temperature was 98 degrees.
“I never had the thought I wanted to quit, but I didn’t want to get on the water and have another issue,” she explained.
Finally, Reed gave her the push she needed.
“He was in coach mode and had a very stern talk with me,” Riedesel recalled. “He helped me refocus.”
On the final day, she had just 53 miles to the finish line.
“I went as fast and hard as I could and I was smiling the whole time,” she said. “This race has helped me change my life around.”
She now knows she has the inner strength to overcome life’s obstacles and achieve personal goals. She knows she didn’t do it alone and is grateful for the support she received.
In the end, though, she alone paddled 340 miles on the Missouri River.
“The whole thing has been a journey,” Riedesel said.