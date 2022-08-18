Kayak purchased for race

KAILAH RIEDESEL purchased a 17-foot Storm GT kayak with a foot-controlled rudder with which to compete in the MR340 in July. The race is the longest non-stop paddle race in the world.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

A Madison woman surprised herself this summer by achieving a goal she set in December 2020. Kailah Riedesel completed the world’s longest non-stop paddle race with time to spare.

“Basically, you want to sleep as little as possible and be on the water as much as possible,” she said in an interview recently.