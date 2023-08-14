In any profession, keeping one's skills sharp is crucial for success, but for members of the United States National Guard, the act of training holds a significant weight. Throughout the year, guard units across the country prepare for potential deployment, with commanding officers working to ensure their troops are ready when they are called to serve their country.
On July 8-22, Madison's 211th Engineer Company joined the 153rd Engineer Battalion out of Huron for their largest annual training event at Fort McCoy, Wis.
"In the National Guard, we drill one weekend a month every year, and this is our one opportunity to take everything we've built up to and encompass it into one training event," Sgt. First Class Chance Ragsdale explained.
Ragsdale has served as the 211th's Readiness NCO (non-commissioned officer) since 2019. In this role, he works to provide his units with the resources they need for their weekend drills, as well as their annual training event.
At Fort McCoy, guard members engaged in mobility, obstacle and weapons training and much more, with the event divided into two sections. Ragsdale noted that in the first week, troops worked on their weapons qualifications, land navigation and other critical skills.
"We get the opportunity to go to a military base that has a little more conducive training area to our style," Ragsdale added. "There's some simulators that we run through: virtual convoy trainers, rappel towers, stuff that we don't have here at the South Dakota Guard."
The second week is devoted to the National Guard's Collective Training Event (CTE), which serves as the culmination of the year of training. Ragsdale said that this year focused on squad-level training and building the individual groups into effective platoons.
"It's a company-level mission," Ragsdale explained. "Our counter-mobility [platoon] will build an obstacle, and then our mobility will come through and breach it, encompassing our real-world mission of counter-mobility, mobility and survivability."
Along with honing their skills, this annual event provides the troops an opportunity to craft connections and boost comradery.
"It's just a huge family," Ragsdale said. "Our wives are friends, our soldiers are friends, so we just try to keep that family atmosphere here."
Following the training, troops receive their after-actions reviews, which help the company build on the strengths and weaknesses seen in the event. The ultimate goal is to make them "the best they can be."
"It's awesome to watch them succeed and be able to push those techniques that they've been working on all year long," Staff Sgt. David Johnson added. "That CTE at the end is really when the big picture comes together for all those soldiers on what they were working on. I think everybody walks away with a bit of accomplishment from their piece of the pie."
For those looking for more information on the training as well as National Guard life in general, the 211th will be the featured guest during Tuesday's DownTown in MadTown as they celebrate the second annual Military Night from 6-9 p.m. on Madison's Egan Ave.
"We'll be down there with several pieces of equipment and a little booth for people to come and visit with us," Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale added that the event is not only a recruiting opportunity for the National Guard, but also a chance to thank the community for its continued support.
"I've been with this unit for both of our deployments, and the community of Madison is top-notch in terms of supporting us, and Dakota State University is a great partner for us as far as the facility we share with them," he said.
Additionally, the evening's musical guest will be South Dakota's 147th Army Band, Sgt. Rock, a group composed of National Guards from around the area.