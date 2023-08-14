Fort McCoy training

MEMBERS OF the South Dakota National Guard's 211th Engineer Company in Madison pilot an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier during their annual Collective Training Event in July at Fort McCoy, Wis.

 Submitted photo

In any profession, keeping one's skills sharp is crucial for success, but for members of the United States National Guard, the act of training holds a significant weight. Throughout the year, guard units across the country prepare for potential deployment, with commanding officers working to ensure their troops are ready when they are called to serve their country.

On July 8-22, Madison's 211th Engineer Company joined the 153rd Engineer Battalion out of Huron for their largest annual training event at Fort McCoy, Wis.