HOWARD – Rep. Tim Reisch and Sen. Casey Crabtree will be serving the public in a new way on Giving Tuesday.
Next Tuesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m., the two will be serving at Horizon Health Foundation’s Pancakes for Patients breakfast at the American Legion in Howard.
“It’s a fun way to get out there and help support the good work Horizon Health Care does for so many of our people and communities,” said Crabtree.
The pancake feed is part of several fund-raising efforts to lift up the work of the Horizon Health Foundation.
Some other initiatives include:
Club22 — SDN Communications and its members have pledged to donate $1,000 per clinic (22 total) if an individual “sponsors” that community at $22 per month. Twenty-two sponsorships would release $22,000 in matching funds, and the sponsors do not have to live in the communities they sponsor.
Cancun Raffle — Signing up at $22 per month enters you into a raffle for a trip to Cancun. The winner will be drawn on Giving Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. People may also purchase Cancun raffle tickets at $75 per ticket. Only 200 tickets will be made available.
“Giving Tuesday is always a great opportunity to put your gifts in the places they’re needed most,” said Horizon Health Foundation Executive Director Tracy Pardy. “We are forever appreciative of the generosity of our communities and all they do to help us do the work we do.”