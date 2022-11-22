Pancakes for Patients

REP. TIM REISCH (left) and Sen. Casey Crabtree will serve the public on Giving Tuesday by serving pancakes at the Howard American Legion.

 Submitted photo

HOWARD – Rep. Tim Reisch and Sen. Casey Crabtree will be serving the public in a new way on Giving Tuesday.

Next Tuesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m., the two will be serving at Horizon Health Foundation’s Pancakes for Patients breakfast at the American Legion in Howard.