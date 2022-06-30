Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/29/22 02:42 CFS22-03903 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

06/29/22 04:07 CFS22-03904 Animal Other Information/Administrative W CENTER ST MADISON

06/29/22 04:12 CFS22-03905 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

06/29/22 08:25 CFS22-03906 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

06/29/22 08:35 CFS22-03907 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

06/29/22 08:54 CFS22-03909 Warrant Service Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

06/29/22 10:13 CFS22-03910 Gas Leak Hazard Control or Containment MFD KILLARNEY PARK DR WENTWORTH

06/29/22 11:04 CFS22-03911 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

06/29/22 11:13 CFS22-03912 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.022934, -97.14182

06/29/22 11:20 CFS22-03913 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/29/22 12:12 CFS22-03914 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N CATHERINE AVE MADISON

06/29/22 13:40 CFS22-03915 Property Damage Report Taken MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

06/29/22 14:52 CFS22-03917 Welfare Check Arrest LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/29/22 15:04 CFS22-03918 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON

06/29/22 15:58 CFS22-03919 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

06/29/22 16:34 CFS22-03920 Welfare Check Arrest MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

06/29/22 16:40 CFS22-03921 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/29/22 16:43 CFS22-03922 Suspicious Activity Completed/Settled By Contact MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

06/29/22 16:57 CFS22-03923 Complaint Completed/Settled By Contact MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

06/29/22 17:18 CFS22-03924 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/29/22 18:32 CFS22-03925 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 444TH AVE WINFRED

06/29/22 19:08 CFS22-03926 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

06/29/22 19:57 CFS22-03927 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/29/22 20:02 CFS22-03928 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment WFD 462ND AVE WENTWORTH

06/29/22 21:49 CFS22-03929 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 443RD AVE

06/29/22 22:19 CFS22-03930 Suspicious Vehicle LCSO 233RD ST MADISON

Total Records: 26