The Madison Bulldogs placed third overall as a team at the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics meet in Aberdeen on Friday. The Bulldogs earned a third-place finish with a team score of 136.817. Estelline-Hendricks won the state title with a team score of 138.917.

“Going into team day, we knew we had little room for error,” Madison gymnastics coach Maridee Dossett said. “We felt really good about the way the day went. I don’t know if there was much we could’ve done differently. I’m so proud of our girls for their efforts and also happy for EH. This is their first title in school history. Their team is fun to watch and coach Sherry Johnson is a class act.”