The Madison Bulldogs placed third overall as a team at the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics meet in Aberdeen on Friday. The Bulldogs earned a third-place finish with a team score of 136.817. Estelline-Hendricks won the state title with a team score of 138.917.
“Going into team day, we knew we had little room for error,” Madison gymnastics coach Maridee Dossett said. “We felt really good about the way the day went. I don’t know if there was much we could’ve done differently. I’m so proud of our girls for their efforts and also happy for EH. This is their first title in school history. Their team is fun to watch and coach Sherry Johnson is a class act.”
Madison’s Karlie Nelson placed third overall in the all-around with a score of 36.067. Nelson tied for fourth in the vault with a mark of 9.133.
On the bars, teammates Kyra Wiese and Nelson tied for sixth place. Both Bulldogs earned a team score of 8.450.
The Bulldogs had the highest team score on the beam, with two individuals placing in the Top Seven.
Nelson placed fourth on the beam with a score of 9.133. Lexi Hirsch tied for seventh place with a mark of 8.883.
“I told the girls we needed to stay on the beam, and they did,” Dossett said. “Out of the eight teams competing, our beam score was the highest.”
In the floor routine, Nelson placed third overall with a score of 9.350.
On Saturday, Nelson placed third overall in the all-around during the individual competition portion of the Class A State Gymnastics Meet. Nelson finished with a score of 36.200.
“It was nice to have Karlie in the two-day competition this year, and she walked away with some well deserved hardware,” Dossett said. “She worked hard all year.”
Nelson placed fifth overall on the vault with a score of 9.050. On the bars, Nelson placed third overall with a score of 8.750.
Nelson placed fifth on the beam with a mark of 9.050. Hirsch placed sixth overall with a score of 8.833.
“I’m proud of Lexi for her sixth-place finish on the beam,” Dossett said. “We had a lot of other individual competitors who were incredibly close to that Top Five finish.” Nelson placed seventh overall in the floor routine with a score of 9.350.
The third-place finish at this year’s state meet comes a year after the Bulldogs captured their 21st state title in program history. The Bulldogs lost four seniors from that team and had to replace a lot of leadership this season.
With the Bulldogs set to return the entire team next season, they’ll be aiming to build off this strong finish to the season next winter.
“When you look at where we started at the beginning of the season at 126.1, and where we finished with 136.9, that is a tremendous amount of growth,” Dossett said. “We called this a building year, after losing four seniors and having no senior competitors. This team outscored last year’s state finish by over a 1.5. Everyone on the team stepped up to make that growth happen, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”