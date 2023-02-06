MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S theater department left the 3A state one-act competition with a superior performance award for the whole cast. They also earned two outstanding ensemble awards as well as three outstanding individual performance awards. The competition took place over the weekend at O'Gorman High School.
Since their performance in the Region 3A One-Act Tournament at the end of January, Madison High School’s theater students have been hard at work preparing for the jump to the next level.
Along with Dell Rapids, Madison was selected to attend the State 3A competition, which took place this past weekend at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School.
Students and Director Anne Elisa Brown spent the time in between honing their performance of Kevin Stone’s “Little Daylight.” The group earned nine outstanding performer awards at the regional competition, and they walked away from the state competition with additional hardware, including a superior performance award for the entire cast.
They also received an outstanding ensemble award for their group of fairy characters. The students featured in this ensemble were Addy Meyer, Hannah Aldridge, Renae Hass, EllieAnna Jankord, Ava Brandenburger, Georgianna Kolbeck, Kamryn Pierce, Gracie Lobbins, Selma Brown and Celia Mott.
Savannah Shipley, Autumn Larson and Emerson Lindley earned an outstanding ensemble award as well for their performance as “the musicians.” In this role, they provided a musical backdrop for the show consisting of flute, clarinet and percussion.
Additionally, Calvin Martin, Ellie Studer and Hannah Meyer received outstanding individual performance awards. Martin played the Prince, who frees Princess Daylight, played by Studer, from the curse placed on her by the evil Swamp Fairy. Meyer performed as Princess Daylight’s mother, the Queen.
Brown said that students had a fun weekend despite putting in nearly 12-hour days during the competition, adding that students saw a lot of quality shows throughout their time there.
She said that the responses from judges were positive and very much appreciated. Aside from praising the performance itself, judges highlighted the work of the show’s technical crew as well as their lighting, which was handled by Ashlyn Rustand.
“It was a great weekend,” Brown said.
She explained that the group earning a superior performance award was particularly impactful to the cast’s seniors. Not only was this their last opportunity to achieve it, but many of them were freshmen the last time Madison earned the award, something Brown said made the moment even more special.