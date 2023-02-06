Madison High School theater

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S theater department left the 3A state one-act competition with a superior performance award for the whole cast. They also earned two outstanding ensemble awards as well as three outstanding individual performance awards. The competition took place over the weekend at O'Gorman High School.

 Submitted photo

Since their performance in the Region 3A One-Act Tournament at the end of January, Madison High School’s theater students have been hard at work preparing for the jump to the next level.

Along with Dell Rapids, Madison was selected to attend the State 3A competition, which took place this past weekend at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School.