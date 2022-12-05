Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/04/22 00:38 CFS22-07775 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency12/04/22 07:42 CFS22-07778 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON12/04/22 08:39 CFS22-07779 Unsecure Building/Open Building Secure LCSO NW 2ND ST MADISON12/04/22 10:04 CFS22-07780 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907578, -96.9536512/04/22 10:09 CFS22-07781 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.017902, -97.1244612/04/22 10:34 CFS22-07782 Medical Breathing Patient Not Transported EMS S HARTH AVE MADISON12/04/22 10:46 CFS22-07783 Medical Stroke Patient Transported MPD W CENTER ST MADISON12/04/22 12:00 CFS22-07784 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON12/04/22 12:08 CFS22-07785 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON12/04/22 12:10 CFS22-07786 Traffic Complaint Arrest MPD MADISON12/04/22 13:29 CFS22-07787 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 459TH AVE MADISON12/04/22 15:53 CFS22-07788 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON12/04/22 17:37 CFS22-07789 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON12/04/22 18:23 CFS22-07790 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON12/04/22 20:51 CFS22-07791 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative S EGAN AVE MADISON12/04/22 22:44 CFS22-07792 Animal Loose Information/Administrative CEDAR CT MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bulldogs win home opener against Estelline/Hendricks Looking to the future for ORR Welcome holidays with Madison MasterSingers Maxine Unterbrunner back on the bench for the Bulldogs Law Enforcement Blotter Casanovas OSHA probes worker's death at Sioux Falls packaging facility Law Enforcement Blotter City commission to meet Monday South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form