Black snow

ROAD DITCHES throughout the Interlakes Area are full of black snow as recent high winds have eroded the topsoil from area fields.

 Photo by Michael Black

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ROAD DITCHES are full of black snow as recent high winds have eroded the topsoil from area fields.