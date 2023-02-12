The Madison Bulldogs wrestled under the bright lights on Thursday night for their annual Madison Square Garden Night against Sioux Falls O’Gorman. In front of a packed house, the Bulldogs fell to O’Gorman 40-30.
“MSG is a fun night for everybody, and we were graced with another outstanding crowd,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “It is fun to wrestle in a packed house, and the energy was fantastic.”
In the 106-pound division, Wyatt Pickard won by major decision (10-0) against Easton Scheidt.
Josh Downs picked up a pinfall victory in the 113-pound division against Cael Lynch. In the 120-pound division, Carson Wolf won by pinfall against Robby Sealey.
Henry Meyer won by major decision (12-1) against Jonah Crow in the 126-pound division.
In the 132-pound division, Caleb Hodges won by major decision (12-4) against Holden Hight.
Blake Johnson picked up a pinfall victory against Nicholas Giese in the 138-pound division.
“We did not get off to the start we had hoped for,” Waba said. “They came out fast and were aggressive, and before we knew what hit us, we were essentially out of the match. We had a few swing matches that we needed to win in order for us to be in position to win the dual; unfortunately, we were unable to make that happen. Our kids wrestled hard, but made far too many mistakes in some of our individual matches. I thought our lighter weights were more aggressive and it made a difference in the outcome of their matches.”
The Bulldogs will have a week to gear up for the region tournament, which will be held in Madison on Saturday. The matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.