The Madison Bulldogs wrestled under the bright lights on Thursday night for their annual Madison Square Garden Night against Sioux Falls O’Gorman. In front of a packed house, the Bulldogs fell to O’Gorman 40-30.

“MSG is a fun night for everybody, and we were graced with another outstanding crowd,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “It is fun to wrestle in a packed house, and the energy was fantastic.”