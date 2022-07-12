Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Center Free Lutheran Church are together hosting The Ambassadors on Friday night for a concert at Center’s church located at 44312 245th St., Salem. A potluck dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the concert will follow at 7:30.
The Ambassadors is a band based out of the Free Lutheran Bible College in Plymouth, Minn. The college is a two-year program and seminary that teaches students about the Bible and Christian theology.
The group is one of many summer teams sent out by the college each year. They travel the country, performing at various churches, conferences and camps.
This year, The Ambassadors are being hosted by the two churches for the first time jointly. Last year, they came to Madison and Center separately for the first time.
With them, they bring their summer concert series, “God’s Unfailing Compassion.” They also bring their music and instruments, including a violin that wasn’t present at last year’s concerts.
“Everyone is invited,” said Debbie Feistner, one of the organizers of the event. “These kids just want to share Jesus and the Gospel.”
Feistner said that this biblical concert may help bring hope.
“Nowadays, we’re hearing all the bad stuff people are doing,” Feistner said. “This highlights some young people who are out doing good.”
Yet, the churches are mostly looking forward to celebrating Jesus through music.
“This is a time of hope, despite so many struggles,” Feistner said. “We can take time out to have fun together with food, fellowship and music.”
To contact Center Free Lutheran, call 605-247-3353. To contact Good Shepherd, call 605-427-9400. Either church can be messaged on Facebook as well.