Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/12/22 02:51 CFS22-02676 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

05/12/22 07:51 CFS22-02677 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / SD HWY 34

05/12/22 10:04 CFS22-02679 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 3RD ST

05/12/22 11:39 CFS22-02681 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/12/22 12:22 CFS22-02682 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON

05/12/22 12:33 CFS22-02683 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

05/12/22 12:33 CFS22-02684 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

05/12/22 12:55 CFS22-02685 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/12/22 15:10 CFS22-02686 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/12/22 16:35 CFS22-02687 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS

05/12/22 16:41 CFS22-02688 Public Works/Utilities Referred to Partner Agency W COOLI ST FLANDREAU

05/12/22 17:24 CFS22-02691 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy 230TH ST MADISON

05/12/22 18:58 CFS22-02689 Weather Event

05/12/22 19:14 CFS22-02690 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON

05/12/22 19:42 CFS22-02692 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/12/22 20:48 CFS22-02693 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

05/12/22 20:51 CFS22-02694 Alarm Fire Information/Administrative 2ND AVE CHESTER

05/12/22 20:53 CFS22-02695 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON

05/12/22 20:56 CFS22-02696 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/12/22 21:02 CFS22-02697 Missing Person Completed/Settled by Phone NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/12/22 22:39 CFS22-02698 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.12032

05/12/22 22:39 CFS22-02699 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 44.199638, -96.75854

05/12/22 22:41 CFS22-02700 911 Accidental Information/Administrative

05/12/22 23:56 CFS22-02701 Mental MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

Total Records: 24