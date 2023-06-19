Madison’s Matt Steuerwald and Wentworth’s Ron Howe closed out the racing weekend on a strong note at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night. Both drivers placed in the Top 10 of the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature.
Steuerwald finished third while Howe placed sixth in the A-Feature. Winning the race was J. J. Zebell of Parker.
Earlier in the night, Steuerwald placed third in his heat race and Howe was sixth. Winning heat races were Spenser Kalass, Luverne, Minn.; Zebell; and Shaun Taylor, Sioux Falls.
Brandon’s Dusty Zomer, driving the Jeremiah Jordahl’s 410 Outlaw sprint car, had a nice night on Sunday. Zomer picked up a heat race win and later on placed fifth in the A-Feature. Wining heat races were Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif.; Ayrton Gennetten, Versailles, Mo.; and Christopher Thram, Sanborn, Minn.
Winning the A-Feature was Gennetten.
Nunda’s Cody Hansen and Ramona’s Ryan Bickett both placed fifth in their heat races, so they both went to the B-Feature. Bickett placed fourth in the B-Feature while Hansen was fifth. Bickett moved into the A-Feature and placed 18th. Winning the B-Feature was Lee Goos, Jr., Hartford.
One Madison driver competed in the Wyffels Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car class. Dillon Bickett was eighth in the B-Feature and sixth in his heat race. Winning the B-Feature was Cole Vandenheiden, Papillion, Neb. Winning heat races were Dalton Domagala, Luverne, Minn.; Jacob Peterson, Hartford; Logan Domagala, Brandon; and Jared Jansen, Parker.
I-90 SPEEDWAY
Mother Nature played havoc with the races at I-90 Speedway as the A-Features for the IMCA Sprint Cars, the Late Model Street Stocks and the USRA B-Modifieds were all rained out. (As of Monday, there was no official word when these A-Features will be made up).
In the B-Feature of the IMCA Sprint Cars, Dillon Bickett placed second while Nick Barger placed seventh. Winning the B-Feature was Dusty Ballenger, Harrisburg.
Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock won an IMCA Sprint Car heat race. Other heat race winners were Nicholas Winter, Brookings; Trefer Waller, O’Neill, Neb.; and Jesse Lindberg, Sioux Falls.
Madison’s Jeridan Jordahl and Nate Barger both placed fourth in their heat races and Dillon Bickett was fifth in his heat race. Nick Barger did not finish his heat race.
Howe picked up a heat race win in the Late Model Street Stocks, as did Zebell and Kinzer Glanzer, Bridgewater. Chester’s Brett Martin was third in his heat race and Steuerwald placed fifth.
Madison’s Doug Wallis won a heat race in the USRA A-Modified division on Saturday night. Other heat race winners were Jesse Reynolds, Brookings; Dustin Kruse, Baltic; and Adam Chernotik, Alexandria.
Madison’s Curt Ottoson placed third in his heat race.
In the only A-Feature that was run, Madison’s Travis Christiansen finished eighth in the USRA Hobby Stock division. Wentworth’s Blaine Hare did not start the race. Winning the A-Feature was Bill Christiansen, Garretson.
T. Christiansen was third in his heat race while Hare was fifth. Winning heat races were Bryant Klaassen, Adrian, Minn.; Tracy Halouska, Worthing; and Nick Brady, Sioux Falls.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Kenneth Clements was 10th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature on Saturday night. Earlier in the program, he placed third in his heat race.
Winning the A-Feature was Maria Broksieck, Goodwin. She and Brandon Hammill of Miller won heat races.
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Zomer placed second in his heat race on Saturday night and placed 17th in the A-Feature later on. Winning heat races were Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa; Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa; Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, Iowa; and Davey Heskin, St. Michael, Minn.
Heskin won the A-Feature.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen picked up a heat race win in the Wissota Late Model class at Casino Speedway on Sunday night. The other heat race winner was Trevor Anderson of Watertown.
Karlen did not finish the A-Feature, which was won by Jayson Good of Watertown.
JACKSON MOTORPLEX
Zomer competed in the first night of the Border Battle at Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn., on Friday night. He placed 18th in the A-Feature and seventh in his heat race. Winning the A-Feature was Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, N.D.
Winning heat races were Madsen; Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa; and Dobmeier.