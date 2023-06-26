Ramona’s Ryan Bickett and Dusty Zomer, driving the Jeremiah Jordahl 410 Outlaw sprint car, competed in the four-day BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals that featured the World of Outlaw drivers, along with several area drivers, vying for a chance to pocket $250,000 that went to the winner on Saturday night.
Pocketing the $250,000, which was the biggest winner’s share in the World of Outlaws NoS Energy Drink sprint car series, was David Gravel of Waterrown, Conn.
Neither Bickett nor Zomer qualified for the A-Feature.
Bickett placed 24th in the Last Chance Race on Saturday. Winning the race was Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. Earlier, Bickett drove to a sixth-place finish in the C-Feature, which was won by Brooke Tatnell of San Souci, NSW.
Zomer did not start the C-Feature.
Winning qualifiers on Saturday night were Gravel; Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif.; Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif.; Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif.; Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio; and Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.
Both Bickett and Zomer finished eighth in their qualifiers.
On Friday night, Zomer placed second in the C-Feature behind Tim Kaeding of San Jose, Calif. Bickett finished fifth in the C-Feature.
Zomer placed 20th in the Last Chance Race, which was won by Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D.
Logan Schuchart of Hanover, Pa., won the A-Feature.
Winning heat races on Friday night were Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; Tim Estenson, Fargo, N.D.; Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa.; Sam Hafetepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas; and Scelzi.
Zomer was eighth in his heat race while Bickett was ninth.
Zomer won the C-Feature race on Thursday night with Bickett placing sixth.
With the win, Zomer advanced to the Last Chance Race and placed 19th. Winning the Last Chance Race was Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif.
James McFadden of Alice Springs, NT, won the A-Feature.
Winning heat races were Noah Gass, Mounds, Okla.; McFadden; Lachian McHugh, Gold Coast, OLD; Bill Balogy, North Pole, Ark.; Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, Iowa; and Macedo.
Zomer was seventh in his heat and Bickett was ninth.
During the opening night of the four-night affair, Zomer placed second in the C-Feature. Winning the C-Feature was Kaleb Johnson of Sioux Falls. Bickett placed seventh.
In the Last Chance Race, Zomer finished 21st. Sye Lynch of Cowansville, Pa., won the race.
Larson won the A-Feature on Wednesday night.
Winning heat races on the first night were Kaeding; Brad Sweet, Grace Valley, Calif.; Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, N.D.; Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash.; Gass; and Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa.
Zomer was eighth in his heat race and Bickett was ninth.
I-90 SPEEDWAY
After running three feature races from June 17 that were washed out and three heat races for the USRA Hobby Stocks, Mother Nature dropped the final flag as rain washed out the remainder of the program on Saturday night.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint A-Feature (June 17), Nate Barger placed seventh and Jeridan Jordahl finished 12th. Ramsie Shoenrock and Dillon Bickett did not start the A-Feature race, which was won by Trefer Waller of O’Neill, Neb.
Matt Steuerwald placed fourth in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Brett Martin and Ron Howe did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Kinzer Glanzer.
Doug Wallis finished fourth in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature and Curt Ottoson placed 10th. Winning the race was Dustin Kruse, Baltic.
Winning heat races (June 24) in the USRA Hobby Stock division were Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls; Joel Norris, Sioux Falls; and Josh Bradley, Harrisburg. Travis Christensen did not finish his heat race.