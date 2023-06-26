Ramona’s Ryan Bickett and Dusty Zomer, driving the Jeremiah Jordahl 410 Outlaw sprint car, competed in the four-day BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals that featured the World of Outlaw drivers, along with several area drivers, vying for a chance to pocket $250,000 that went to the winner on Saturday night.

Pocketing the $250,000, which was the biggest winner’s share in the World of Outlaws NoS Energy Drink sprint car series, was David Gravel of Waterrown, Conn.