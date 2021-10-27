Summit Carbon Solutions came up against clearly voiced challenges on Wednesday noon, when company representatives met with approximately 75 area landowners at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison to discuss a proposed CO2 pipeline. Many concerns were based on poor experiences landowners had with the Dakota Access Pipeline.
“There’s quite a bit of pipeline fatigue due to bad experiences with DAPL,” area farmer Charlie Johnson said bluntly at one point during the discussion.
Erik Schovanec, director of pipeline and facilities, worked hard throughout the meeting to drive a wedge between those experiences and the vision the Iowa-based company has for working with landowners. When one landowner, commenting on DAPL’s poor restoration work, stated, “There’s nothing come back the way it was,” Schovanec did not mince words.
“That’s DAPL. We certainly want to do stuff differently than they did,” he said. “We’ll do everything we can to put it back into the best possible condition.”
With the Midwest Carbon Express, Summit Carbon Solutions plans to capture carbon dioxide which would be emitted into the atmosphere, compress it, move it through a pipeline and store it in underground geologic formations in North Dakota. By doing this, the company hopes to improve the sustainability and carbon footprint of the biofuels industry, according to a short video used to open the meeting.
The company plans to partner with more than 30 ethanol facilities in five states, including Dakota Ethanol near Wentworth, to create a net zero carbon fuel by 2030.
“The project calls for around 2,000 miles of pipeline across those five states,” Jake Ketzner, vice president of Government and Public Affairs, told those in attendance. Of those, 459 miles will be in South Dakota. Other states involved in the project are Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota.
Construction costs are projected at $4.5 billion with the project beginning in 2023. According to Schovanec, construction will occur in all five states simultaneously, assuming permitting is in place, with the company using local contractors for each section.
The pipeline is expected to become operational by 2024.
“There are a lot of things we’re doing to go above and beyond,” Schovanec said in an effort to assure property owners that Summit Carbon Solutions is working to be a strong ag partner.
These include exceeding guidelines established by the state Department of Transportation, whose permitting process is key to the project, using only American-made steel, and using an external coating to prevent corrosion. The system will also have “a sophisticated leak detection system,” according to Schovanec.
“We can tell very quickly if there are any issues in the pipeline,” he said. Too, he emphasized that carbon dioxide is nonflammable and noncombustible.
“There have been zero fatalities associated with CO2 pipelines,” Schovanec said.
Ketzner said the company will be looking for voluntary easements from property owners for which they intend to pay fair market value. In addition, property owners will receive a three-year compensation package for the impact on crops and an additional payment for the construction easement.
Area landowners raised a wide range of questions related to subjects such as how the work would be done, how long it would take, how drain tile would be handled, whether compensation would be offered for destroyed shelterbelts, whether the company intended to work with local townships, how much carbon dioxide could be stored in North Dakota, and the economic benefits of the pipeline.
“The main purpose is to make sure corn producers have a market for their crops,” Ketzner said in response to the latter question.
He explained carbon sequestration will ensure ethanol plants are able to continue operating as the push increases for low carbon fuel standards. This will protect the livelihood and land values for area producers.
A bone of contention appeared to be the lack of annual payments to property owners. Many expressed the opinion that if the company was benefiting from having a pipeline on their land, they, too, should benefit.
Ketzner’s response was consistent.
“The ownership is not transferred. You have full use of the land for grazing cattle and farming,” he stated and reiterated.
He contrasted this to wind farms where turbines and roads take land out of production. In the end, he said he would take their objection back to the management team, emphasizing the company’s desire to have a strong working relationship with landowners.
“Our company lives and works here and wants to do the right thing,” Ketzner stated.