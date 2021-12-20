Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/19/21 01:42 CFS21-08215 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON

12/19/21 02:26 CFS21-08216 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/19/21 09:05 CFS21-08217 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/19/21 13:58 CFS21-08218 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

12/19/21 14:03 CFS21-08219 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

12/19/21 14:10 CFS21-08220 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

12/19/21 14:55 CFS21-08221 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 464TH AVE

12/19/21 15:05 CFS21-08222 Complaint Information/Administrative 233RD ST

12/19/21 16:02 CFS21-08223 Assault Arrest MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

12/19/21 16:45 CFS21-08224 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.972993, -96.983528

12/19/21 17:23 CFS21-08225 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 469TH AVE

12/19/21 19:15 CFS21-08226 Mental Referred to Partner Agency 44.006338, -97.119162

12/19/21 20:14 CFS21-08227 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.009407, -97.120342

12/19/21 22:18 CFS21-08228 Medical Chest Patient Transported MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

Total Records: 14