Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/31/22 07:15 CFS22-00585 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 19

01/31/22 08:01 CFS22-00586 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/31/22 08:07 CFS22-00587 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control SW 1ST ST MADISON

01/31/22 09:04 CFS22-00588 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

01/31/22 09:52 CFS22-00589 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

01/31/22 09:55 CFS22-00590 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

01/31/22 10:28 CFS22-00591 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

01/31/22 11:30 CFS22-00593 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

01/31/22 12:26 CFS22-00594 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

01/31/22 14:22 CFS22-00595 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/31/22 15:39 CFS22-00596 Welfare Check Arrest MPD S UNION AVE MADISON

01/31/22 16:54 CFS22-00597 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH

01/31/22 19:35 CFS22-00598 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

01/31/22 20:03 CFS22-00599 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

01/31/22 21:25 CFS22-00600 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/31/22 21:56 CFS22-00601 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 463RD AVE NUNDA

01/31/22 22:40 CFS22-00602 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

Total Records: 17