The South Dakota Department of Social Services encourages everyone to know the warning signs which indicate a mental health crisis and to seek help if needed. In 2020, there were 185 suicides in South Dakota.
Warning Signs of Immediate Risk:
• Threatening to hurt or kill self, or talking of wanting to hurt or kill self.
• Looking for ways to kill self by seeking access to firearms, available pills or other means.
• Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide, when these actions are out of the ordinary.
If you notice these warning signs, seek help as soon as possible by contacting a mental health professional or the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. 988 is available by call, text or chat. For TTY users, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988.
Additional Warning Signs:
• Increased substance (alcohol or drug) use;
• No reason for living; no sense of purpose in life;
• Anxiety, agitation, unable to sleep or sleeping all the time;
• Feeling trapped, like there’s no way out;
• Hopelessness;
• Withdrawal from friends, family and society;
• Rage, uncontrolled anger, seeking revenge;
• Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities, seemingly without thinking; or
• Dramatic mood changes.
The easiest way to find out if someone is in crisis is to just ask. Even someone who appears happy on the outside could be experiencing a crisis.