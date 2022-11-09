Madison’s Veterans Day program on Friday features USA Ret. Brigadier Myrna Williamson as the guest speaker. The program begins at 10 a.m. in the Madison High School gymnasium. The public is invited.
Williamson entered the Army in 1960 from her home in Gregory, S.D. She is a graduate of the WAC Officer Basic Course, the WAC Officer Advanced Course, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, the National War College and the Tri-Service General Office CAPSTONE Course.
Her civilian education includes a bachelor of science degree from South Dakota State University, a master of arts degree from the University of Oklahoma and completion of Harvard University’s Senior Managers in Government course.
Early in her career, Williamson served in the Public Affairs Office, Fort Ord, Calif.; the U.S. Army Reception Station, Fort Lewis, Wash.; and as chief, Women’s Army Corps Recruiting in Sioux Falls and later at the Presidio of San Francisco, Calif. She also served at HQ, U.S. Army Europe, Heidelberg, Germany, as a company commander.
From 1971-74, Williamson served at the USA Field Artillery School, Fort Sill, Okla. From there she went to the USA Military Police School/Training Center at Fort McClellan, Ala., where she served successively as battalion executive officer, Chief of the Basic Training Committee Group and basic training battalion commander.
Following graduation from the National War College in June 1980, Williamson served a joint tour at Eighth U.S. Army in Korea. She next was assigned to the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for research, Development and Acquisition, HQ, Department of the Army, Washington D.C. On May 7, 1983, she assumed command of the Troop Brigade, U.S. Army Soldier Support Center, Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind. She became commanding general of the U.S. Army Third ROTC Region, Fort Riley, Kan. on Aug. 1, 1984.