Madison’s Veterans Day program on Friday features USA Ret. Brigadier Myrna Williamson as the guest speaker. The program begins at 10 a.m. in the Madison High School gymnasium. The public is invited.

Williamson entered the Army in 1960 from her home in Gregory, S.D. She is a graduate of the WAC Officer Basic Course, the WAC Officer Advanced Course, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, the National War College and the Tri-Service General Office CAPSTONE Course.