Madison’s Nate Barger picked up his first IMCA Racesaver Sprint car A-Feature win of the season on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford. Barger, who placed second in the points battle last season, led the entire race to pick up the win.
Earlier in the night, he also won his heat race.
Madison’s Jeridan Jordahl placed 13th in the A-Feature while Nick Barger did not finish the race.
Jordahl qualified for the A-Feature as he placed third in the B-Feautre. Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock was ninth in the B-Feature while Dominic Dobesh of Brookings won the race.
Other heat race winners in the IMCA Racesver class were Dalton Domagala, Luverne, Minn.; Alec Mataya, Humboldt; and Jesse Lindberg, Sioux Falls. Nick Barger placed fourth in his heat race. Jordahl and Shoenrock both placed sixth.
The Northern Outlaw Sprint Cars were at Hartford and four area drivers were competing with the NOSA drivers. Tim Estenson of Fargo won the A-Feature while Colman’s Aaron Werner placed 11th. Nick Barger, Dillon Bickett and Ryan Bickett did not finish the race.
Dillon Bickett placed fourth in his heat race while Werner was fifth and Nick Barger was sixth. Ryan Bickett did not finish his heat race. Heat race winners were Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, N.D.; Brant O’Banon, Parker; and Blake Egeland, Climax, Minn.
Three area drivers placed in the Top 10 in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Matt Steuerwald was fourth, Brett Martin was sixth and Ron Howe was eighth. Winning the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Howe placed third in his heat race, Martin was fourth and Steuerwald was fifth. Winning heat races were Yeigh; Brandon Ferguson, Lennox; and J.J. Zebell, Parker.
Doug Wallis was third in his heat in the USRA B Modified class and placed 12th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Chris Goetz of Centerville.
Heat race winners in the USRA B Modified class were Adam Chernotik, Alexandria; Tanner Kosters, Sioux Falls; and Michael Wichers, Hospers, Iowa.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare finished third in the B-Feature in the USRA Hobby Stock class and qualified for the A-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Thomas Hudson.
Hare placed 14th in the A-Feature. Dustin Gulbrandson won the race.
Heat race winners were Nick Brady, Sioux Falls; Tracy Halouska, Worthing; Chad Dubac, Hartford; and Gulbrandson. Hare was fifth in his heat race.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Huset’s Speedway had races on both Sunday and Monday nights. On Sunday night, Nunda’s Cody Hansen placed 21st in the A-Feature. Brandon’s Dusty Zomer did not finish the race. Winning the 410 Outlaw Sprint A-Feature was former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne of Enumclaw, Wash.
Two area drivers had some hard luck in the B-Feature. Ryan Bickett and Chuck McGillivray did not finish the race. Winning the race was Hastings.
Heat race winners were Justin Henderson, Tea; Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif.; Zomer; and Kahne.
Hansen was fourth in his heat race while Bickett was seventh. McGillivray did not finish his heat race.
In the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock class, Howe placed seventh and Steuerwald was ninth in the A-Feature race. Zebell won the A-Feature.
Heat race winners were Shaun Taylor, Sioux Falls; and Zebell. Howe was fourth in his heat race while Steuerwald was fifth.
On Monday night, Garet Williamson of Columbia, Mo., won the 410 Outlaw A-Feature. Zomer was 17th. Ryan Bickett did not finish the race.
Henderson won the B-Feature while Hansen placed sixth in the B-Feature.
Heat race winners were Zomer; Tyler Drueke, Eagle, Neb.; Kahne; and Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa. Bickett was fifth in his heat race while Hansen was eighth.
RAPID SPEEDWAY
Two area drivers were in action on Friday night at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Both drivers were competing in the Late Model Street Stock class. Steuerwald placed ninth in the A-Feature and Howe was 12th. Winning the A-Feature was Yeigh.
Heat race winners were Zebell; Colby Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa; and Mike Chaney, Sioux Falls. Steuerwald was third in his heat while Howe was fifth.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen had another good night at Miller Central Speedway as he placed second in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature. Winning the race was Jayson Good of Watertown.
Karlen placed fourth in his heat race while Aberdeen’s Josh Skorczewski and Chase Gelling won heat races.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements drove to a 13th-place finish in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature. Winning the race was Maria Broksieck of Goodwin.
Winning heat races in the Wissota Street Stock division were Kyle Bertram, Dallas; and Andy Rossow, Florence. Clements was sixth in his heat race.
Madison’s Doug Van Liere piloted his car to a fifth-place finish in the Wissota Super Stock A-Feature. Winning the race was Stewart Schipke, Aberdeen.
Van Liere was seventh in the heat race. Brad Kopecky of Miller won the heat race.
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Zomer claimed the B-Feature win in the 410 Outlaw sprint class at Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday night. With the win, he qualified for the A-Feature, but he did not start the race.
Earlier in the night, Zomer placed seventh in his heat race. Heat race winners were Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa; Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa; and Lachian McHugh, Gold Coast, OLD.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Karlen placed fifth in his heat race in the Wissota Late Model class at Casino Speedway at Watertown on Sunday night. He did not finish the A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Chad Becker, Aberdeen. Becker and Curt Kranz of Watertown picked up heat race wins.
Madison’s Matt Jeratowski picked up a heat race win in the Wissota Modified division while Darrell Nelson of Hermantown, Minn., also won a heat race.
Jeratowski did not finish the A-Feature. Joseph Thomas of Fargo, N.D., picked up the A-Feature victory.
MADISON SPEEDWAY
A pair of Madison drivers were on track during the opening night at Madison Speedway, Madison, Minn.
VanLiere placed eighth in the Wissota Super Stock A-Feature. Winning the race was Trevor Nelson of Warner.
VanLiere finished fourth in his heat race while Brayden Hedtke of Atwater, Minn., andNelson picked up heat race wins.
Madison’s Dusty Seitz did not finish either the heat race or the Wissota Modified A-Feature.