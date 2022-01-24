Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/23/22 00:48 CFS22-00432 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/23/22 02:08 CFS22-00433 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/23/22 07:32 CFS22-00434 Death Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 1ST ST CHESTER

01/23/22 08:33 CFS22-00435 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/23/22 09:34 CFS22-00436 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

01/23/22 12:47 CFS22-00437 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

01/23/22 13:37 CFS22-00438 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST

01/23/22 14:42 CFS22-00439 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE

01/23/22 15:53 CFS22-00440 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 43.907579, -96.953659

01/23/22 16:30 CFS22-00441 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST

01/23/22 20:33 CFS22-00442 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

01/23/22 23:38 CFS22-00443 Traffic Stop MPD N JEFFERSON AVE

Total Records: 12