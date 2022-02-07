Last week I mentioned it has been a busy legislative session, and the number of bills introduced proves it. We have 570 bills introduced, 352 from the House and 218 from the Senate. The total number is the highest in 24 years, when they worked through 572 bills. I can tell you of the 570 bills, some are good, most are bad and others are downright ugly. The good bills rarely catch the big headlines, but they are smart policies that matter to a majority of residents.
With only 38 days to complete the legislative session, every day in the Capitol includes important work. This week may have some of the big items that focus on water, workforce and rural infrastructure.
I’m the Senate prime sponsor on two bills that will be discussed on the Senate floor this week that deal with workforce housing and rural infrastructure.
SB162 revises the discretionary formula for reduced taxation of new structures and residential property. The idea came from the interim study on workforce housing, on which I served as vice chair.
The bill enhances existing statute to reduce the initial property tax burden, which will lead to more housing being built at more competitive prices. The local government, either city or county, has the ability to participate if they should choose. Our interim study committee members were focused on finding ways to reduce government burden in the housing sector, and I think this makes for a smart policy update on a very complex issue.
HB1070 updates the rural access infrastructure improvement program, which we passed last year. The updates have been made after continued discussions with leaders from counties, townships and other agencies to improve the program. We all know our rural roads are in tough shape, and there aren’t a lot of resources for our townships and counties. By continuing to work on this, we can build a solid solution that is data driven and an efficient use of our tax dollars. It will lead to effective improvements of our rural roads, which directly benefits our state’s number one industry.
These bills are conservative solutions to complex issues that feature local control. The discussions won’t be the lead story on the 6 o’clock news, but they address the issues that matter to folks across District 8 and South Dakota, and that makes it important to me.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations. Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.