Property Tax Levy County Comparison

PICTURED ABOVE is a chart comparing the total county property tax rates – not including property tax levies for cities or schools – between Lake County and several nearby counties. The Lake County Commission passed a $2.8 million opt-out at its Thursday meeting. If it is not defeated by a popular vote, the opt-out will come into effect in 2024 and last for 5 years. The $1.470 opt-out property tax rate for Lake County is an estimate based on the total county property value for the year 2022, which is used to determine the taxes payable in 2023. The opt-out rate will change each year, as property values are reassessed annually. 

This property tax increase can be referred to a popular vote if a petition receives signatures from at least 5% of the registered voters in Lake County. The petition must be filed with Lake County within 20 days of the first legal publication of the opt-out resolution, which appears in the legals section of today’s edition of the Madison Daily Leader.