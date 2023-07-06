PICTURED ABOVE is a chart comparing the total county property tax rates – not including property tax levies for cities or schools – between Lake County and several nearby counties. The Lake County Commission passed a $2.8 million opt-out at its Thursday meeting. If it is not defeated by a popular vote, the opt-out will come into effect in 2024 and last for 5 years. The $1.470 opt-out property tax rate for Lake County is an estimate based on the total county property value for the year 2022, which is used to determine the taxes payable in 2023. The opt-out rate will change each year, as property values are reassessed annually.
This property tax increase can be referred to a popular vote if a petition receives signatures from at least 5% of the registered voters in Lake County. The petition must be filed with Lake County within 20 days of the first legal publication of the opt-out resolution, which appears in the legals section of today’s edition of the Madison Daily Leader.
Currently, there are 8,042 active voters in Lake County, according to the Auditor’s Office. About 402 signatures are required to send the opt-out to a popular vote.
Each year, the county requests a certain sum of money, and a property tax rate is set based on the amount requested and the value of all property in the county. The amount by which a county can increase its property tax ask is limited by the amount of new property growth in the county and the consumer price index (CPI), which is based on the cost of goods, or 3%, whichever is lower.
In the past several years, the rate of inflation has outpaced the CPI, meaning county costs increase significantly but the amount that can be taken in property taxes has grown more slowly.
An opt-out is when a county opts out of the typical limit on increasing property tax revenue. This is an option available to local governments, including schools, cities and counties. Opt-out money goes into the general fund, where it can be put into all county services, including roads and bridges.
The new Lake County opt-out, which was passed unanimously, will last for 5 years and start in 2024.
A tax rate, or levy, for the opt-out will be based on the total property value across the county and will vary each year. But, based on the most recent official total property value from 2022, the rate would be about $1.47 per every $1,000 of value.
The Lake County Commission has discussed raising additional revenue through property taxes since 2022 and hosted three town halls.
At their July 6 meeting, the room was packed with Lake County residents who wanted to share their opinions on the opt-out.
Since 2010, Lake County has taken cash from its reserves, functionally its savings account, and applied it to balance the budget. County commissioners and staff have called this practice “unsustainable,” and several warned of cuts to county services if the county cannot increase its revenue.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke said the county may have to turn some paved roads into gravel roads. The de-paving process costs money, but the lower maintenance and repair costs save money long-term.
“We don’t want to go backwards if we don’t have to,” Reinicke said.
At the meeting, the commissioners also discussed the county budget for 2024, which does not include funds from the opt-out. The Highway Department requested about $4.2 million for personnel, road projects, equipment and more in 2024, and its budget was about $2.9 million in 2023.
The commissioners slashed the $4.2 million request by about $2 million, cutting out road overlay projects, all new equipment requests and two currently-unstaffed positions.
After prompting from audience members, who wanted to know where the opt-out money would go, the commissioners said they planned to spend it on the Highway Department.
Many Lake County residents who attended the meeting asked about other ways the county could raise revenue, such as a wheel tax or sales tax. The county is at the maximum amount on wheel taxes, and South Dakota counties cannot set a sales tax.
Other audience members suggested cuts to personnel, not increasing county employees’ wages, contracting out certain road projects, lobbying the Legislature for new county revenue options, putting in a road and bridge levy instead of an opt-out or lowering the amount asked for in the opt-out. Several said they would find it difficult as taxpayers to afford a $2.8 million opt-out.
One resident, Steve Kant, said the $2.8 million opt-out was “excessive” and, later, said he would prefer a lower property tax to raise funds for roads and bridges or cutting the opt-out to $1.2 million. He also objected to the order of the agenda, which placed the opt-out discussion after the budget discussion, and he said several county talking points were “fear-mongering.”
“This entire process has been nothing but theater,” Kant said.
Commissioner Corey Johnke said he didn’t enjoy raising property taxes but that he doesn’t “see any other option.” Without the opt-out in its current amount, or if the opt-out fails at a popular vote, county residents will see cuts to services, including road and bridge projects, he said.
“Maybe the community is going to have to see it the hard way before they see where we’re at,” Johnke said.