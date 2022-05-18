Rutland kindergarten teacher Barb Meyer asked her class on Wednesday morning the best things about the school year. She was not only bringing closure to the school year for them, but also wrapping up a career that spanned more than 40 years, 38 of them at Rutland.
A few minutes later, she would read to them as they gathered around her, either in chairs or on the floor. She would begin by saying, “This is my last story that I’m going to read to you.”
But, at that moment, as they were settling in after recess, she listened and encouraged participation. They shared memories – pajama day, Christmas, going to the pumpkin patch. When she judged, based on long experience, that they were ready to listen, she brought sharing to a close.
“You were the reason this year was so magnificent,” Meyer said.
Her classroom, the fifth used for kindergarten classes since she joined the teaching staff in Rutland, bears evidence of her efforts to nurture in her students a sense of healthy self-worth. Beside the classroom mirror, a sign reads, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, there’s a leader in us all.”
She believes she has brought a nurturing attitude to the profession because of the way in which she was raised. Her grandparents lived on the farm where she was raised.
“My whole family is very nurturing. It’s one of those things you carry with you,” Meyer observed.
As her final day in the classroom unfolded, she found herself grabbing Kleenex to dab the tears from her eyes. She had intended to retire the year the COVID pandemic closed schools early.
“I didn’t want to go out that way,” she said.
Instead, she is going out in a way which allows those who appreciate her work to express that appreciation.
Kindergarten graduation – a highlight every year – was even more special this year. Not only did the seniors wear their robes and join the kindergarten students in theirs, which is the tradition, but former students also attended.
Meyer doesn’t know how many students she has taught over the years. Her smallest class contained only four students; her largest included 21. If she averaged 10 per year – which is this year’s class size – she would have taught 380 students, a number she finds possible, even probable.
In some instances, when graduates have stayed in the area, she has taught the children of former students. She laughs remembering some of those parent-teacher conferences.
“Sometimes we talked about yesteryear instead of their child,” Meyer recalled.
Making memories with her students has been part of Meyer’s approach to education. She has provided her students with hands-on experiences, especially science projects. They’ve planted seeds and made birdfeeders, but the most memorable for many was an activity she calls “the walking rainbow.”
With that project, three glasses of plain water are set between glasses which contain water colored with primary colors – red, yellow and blue. Paper towels are used to connect the glasses, which causes the color to be transferred into the plain water, creating the secondary colors of orange, green and purple.
“There’s always the big ‘Ahhhh!’ with the kids,” she said, memory of their response lighting up her face.
Another learning experience contributed to the family atmosphere of the school. Seniors would visit the kindergarten classroom on a regular basis and work on projects with the students. She called it the “kinder buddy” program.
“It’s fun watching the high school guys do the frilly stuff,” Meyer commented about the boxes they would make for Valentine’s Day.
As the final hours of her final day approached, the school honored Meyer and fellow retiree Dale Moeller by having them pass through the school hallways lined with cheering students and fellow staff. Known for its family atmosphere, the Rutland school gave a big family send-off to teachers who helped to shape generations of students.
Meyer looks forward to traveling and attending her grandchildren’s school events, but she intends to stop by the school, too. Relationships with students, staff and area families make it difficult for her to envision walking away cold turkey.
“I don’t want to get out completely,” she noted.