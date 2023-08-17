Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/16/23 09:38 CFS23-05566 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/16/23 10:13 CFS23-05567 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy AIRPORT DR MADISON08/16/23 10:57 CFS23-05568 Medical Patient Transported WFD SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH08/16/23 11:02 CFS23-05569 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate 44.009407, -97.1203408/16/23 11:08 CFS23-05570 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON08/16/23 12:05 CFS23-05571 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 7TH ST MADISON08/16/23 14:26 CFS23-05572 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD 456TH VE MADISON08/16/23 15:38 CFS23-05573 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON08/16/23 16:03 CFS23-05574 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST COMMUNICAT MADISON08/16/23 16:03 CFS23-05575 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 446TH AVE RAMONA08/16/23 16:07 CFS23-05576 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON08/16/23 16:26 CFS23-05577 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 446TH AVE RAMONA08/16/23 17:12 CFS23-05578 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH08/16/23 17:14 CFS23-05579 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON08/16/23 19:00 CFS23-05580 Medical Breathing Patient Not Transported EMS NE 4TH ST MADISON08/16/23 19:26 CFS23-05581 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N LEE AVE MADISON08/16/23 21:13 CFS23-05583 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISONTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Johnson represents Madison at ISF Gymnasiade in Brazil Bulldogs host Madison Invitational, place fifth Mathew Wollmann soars toward new career in aviation DSU track to be named for alumnus Dan Beacom ORR teachers, not students, will see biggest changes Oldham celebrates Potato Days First Lake County hemp grower speaks on experiences Madison Aquatic Center to host Lifeguard Appreciation Night South Dakota National Guard’s 211th Engineer Company joins training at Fort McCoy Troxell immerses herself in PV as Miss Prairie Princess Follow us Facebook Twitter