She didn’t want to wait.
Kathy Engbrecht simply did not want to wait when COVID-19 brought diagnostic mammograms to a screeching halt. As a cancer survivor, she wasn’t willing to accept the maxim that “no news is good news.”
In 2017, she had gone round one with breast cancer and won, but she knew local recurrences are most likely to recur within the first five years. She had not yet hit that benchmark.
Her anxiety proved to be well-founded. When a radiologist from Sioux Falls came to Madison Regional Health System to read the mammogram conducted there, he observed, “We’re seeing something concerning.”
Engbrecht didn’t even leave MRHS before the next test was conducted – an ultrasound.
“Then they said, ‘We need to do another biopsy’,” she recalled.
That was the beginning of her second battle with cancer. The biopsy indicated the cancer had returned and she was scheduled for surgery. The pathology report following surgery indicated the cancer had spread.
“It had gotten outside the ducts and was triple positive,” Engbrecht said.
When breast cancer is HER2-positive, it contains a protein that promotes the growth of cancer cells.
“Twenty years ago, it was a death sentence,” she continued. Engbrecht knew this from personal experience, having lost a friend to breast cancer.
She admits that the diagnosis came as a shock. When she was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017, it had been caught early and she had received the prescribed treatment.
“I was blown away. I think both my husband and I were,” she said.
Treatment this time was more aggressive – 12 rounds of chemotherapy followed by Herceptin, an immune-targeted therapy, for another year. The latter was easier than the former.
“It was not painful. It did not make me sick,” Engbrecht reported.
Still, the whole experience was overwhelming. Like others battling cancer during that first year of the pandemic, she was warned that if she were to get COVID, there was a 95% chance that she would end up in a hospital ICU.
Fortunately, DSU allowed her to work from home. She taught classes from her back bedroom via Zoom.
She had an ally within the health-care system – a breast navigator, who worked with her through diagnosis and treatment, providing support and advocating for her.
“When they called me to tell me I needed chemo, my breast navigator said, ‘You’re going to have a cold cap, so you don’t lose your hair for the wedding’,” Engbrecht recalled.
That was important to Engbrecht because her daughter Mandy was to marry just weeks after she would start chemo. And, it provided a psychological edge during the treatment. When she looked in the mirror, she didn’t see a bald head.
“You had to baby it. You could only wash it twice a week with a special shampoo and comb it once a day,” Engbrecht said.
But she did not need to wear a wig to her daughter’s wedding.
Now, not even a year out from finishing Herceptin, Engbrecht walks the line between hope and fear.
“You want to pretend it never happened. You want to live life as normally as possible,” she said.
However, she admits she’s still self-conscious about her body and wears layers. She’s also very vigilant, watching for indications the cancer may be recurring.
“It’s always on the back of your mind – every bump, every pain,” she said, not fully articulating the implications. “The scary part to me with breast cancer is they no longer do scans.”
She had thought that CT scans might be used to determine whether cancer had recurred again or had spread to other parts of her body, but she has no scans since treatment started. To cope with the uncertainty, she places her trust in the standard of care which has been established for breast cancer and in her physicians.
“I do trust all my doctors at Avera and Dr. Beecher – Mary Beecher at the clinic here, my primary care doctor,” Engbrecht said.
They have told her the chances of cancer recurring are slim.
“When I get down, I go back and read that,” she said, referring to the notes she made when her oncologist gave her the long-term prognosis.
That trust is combined with a determined will to live. She has a granddaughter, Ainsley, and a second grandchild is expected.
“I want to be alive to watch them grow,” Engbrecht said – and expressed gratitude that her children were close and she can see her grandchildren regularly.