Kathy Engbrecht wedding

KATHY ENGBRECHT (left) used a cold cap during chemotherapy so she would have her own hair when her daughter Mandy married.

 Submitted photo

She didn’t want to wait.

Kathy Engbrecht simply did not want to wait when COVID-19 brought diagnostic mammograms to a screeching halt. As a cancer survivor, she wasn’t willing to accept the maxim that “no news is good news.”