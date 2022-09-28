MES

THE MADISON PTO supports Madison Elementary School.

 Daily Leader file photo

For any school, a Parent Teacher Organization plays an important role in bridging the gaps between students, families and faculty. Madison Elementary is no different, and its PTO group is gearing up for another year of support and festivities with a series of introductory meetings on Wednesday.

Hosted over Zoom by communication committee chairperson Lisa Fox, the meetings give information on the Madison PTO’s goals for the year. A major part of this is finding the teacher and community volunteers to help out with the different committees.