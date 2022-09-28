For any school, a Parent Teacher Organization plays an important role in bridging the gaps between students, families and faculty. Madison Elementary is no different, and its PTO group is gearing up for another year of support and festivities with a series of introductory meetings on Wednesday.
Hosted over Zoom by communication committee chairperson Lisa Fox, the meetings give information on the Madison PTO’s goals for the year. A major part of this is finding the teacher and community volunteers to help out with the different committees.
The Madison Elementary PTO and its committees put on various events throughout the year, including dress-up days, Teacher Appreciation Week and Read Across America.
The PTO group also holds fund-raising projects for items like a new fence, books and playground equipment. Some of the fund-raisers include cookie and soup sales as well as a new event from last year, “The Penny Wars,” where students compete with each other to see who can collect the most pennies for a local donation. The program coincided with Read Across America Week.
The members of the PTO are dedicated to bettering education and helping students in whatever ways they can. While volunteer responses have been excellent in the past, the committees are always looking for new members to lighten their heavy workload.
As it stands, the Teacher Support Committee needs the most help; it is the only one without any consistent members. The Student Events Committee is headed by Dana Neu and the Friday Committee by Jamie Rowe, yet these committees are also in need of extra volunteers. Fifth-grade teacher Kaitlyn Glover is involved as a representative for the new elementary student council.
The group advertises through social media posts and activity flyers with the potential of adding a quarterly newsletter somewhere down the line. Questions and volunteer inquiries can be sent to ptomadisonelem@gmail.com.