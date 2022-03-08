Relief. Gratitude. Determination. Hope.
Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths was experiencing a whole gamut of emotions on Monday afternoon after the state House of Representatives approved two bills related to the university’s $90 million cyber-research initiative. For nearly a week, funding for the Governor’s Cyber Academy and expansion of DSU’s cyber program had been in question.
“The weekend was a little tough,” Griffiths admitted. “I wasn’t sure what would happen.”
The previous Tuesday, the House Committee on Appropriations had reduced funding for SB54 from $30 million to a single dollar, citing a lack of detail in the budget. That action kept the bill alive, and District 8 Rep. Randy Gross was – justifiably – hopeful funding would be restored with an amendment on the House floor.
Still, until Griffiths saw the vote on Monday afternoon, she wasn’t counting on the outcome.
That’s not the way she approaches decisions that lay in the hands of others. Just as she compartmentalized her uncertainty so she could continue to work last week, she waited with guarded optimism that the project had garnered enough support to gain legislative approval.
“I never count on anything until it’s done,” she said. “I never count on winning a contract until I’ve got the signed contract. I never count on having a good interview for a job until I’ve actually got a job offer.”
More time in Pierre
Griffiths has spent more time in Pierre this year than she normally does during the legislative session, in part because of the way the bills were handled.
“The House Appropriations and the Senate Appropriations held separate hearings. Before that, they tended to hold joint appropriations,” she indicated, noting that doubled the number of trips she was required to make.
Also, she was required to travel to Pierre to testify when SB130, authorizing the Board of Regents to construct the DSU Applied Research Lab in Sioux Falls, was in committee because she hadn’t been able to lay out for the Joint Committee on Appropriations the full scope of the $90 million cyber-research initiative.
“We couldn’t present anything on the Sioux Falls building because we didn’t have the announcement yet,” she explained.
Even though she answered the legislators’ questions as thoroughly as possible, she knows the full scope and ramifications of the project may not have been fully understood.
“It’s a complex project with many parts to it, and it’s hard to explain everything,” Griffiths said. “It’s complexity upon complexity upon complexity – it’s hard for people to understand, especially when they don’t live in that world of federal contracts and research.”
House Appropriations snag
She didn’t anticipate the turn of events which occurred when she testified before the House Committee on Appropriations. The information members requested had been submitted after she testified before the Joint Committee on Appropriations before the session began. She had a sense that an overview was expected by the House committee.
“We didn’t feel – as people were going through the process – that they wanted to go into that level of detail, so it was a little bit of a surprise that they wanted to go into that level of detail,” she said.
Just that morning, Griffiths had reviewed the budget for the portion of the initiative which she would present to the committee. She knew what was budgeted for the plan, for the faculty, for the support staff and other related expenses.
“We sat there on Tuesday morning going over it and making sure it was solid, and then we sent it off,” she said. Despite this, the committee opted to send the bill to the floor without funding.
On Monday afternoon, when an amendment to restore the funding and both bills passed, she was grateful for the support the initiative received and for the way District 8 legislators had shepherded the bills through the Legislature.
“The outpouring of support has been wonderful from here and from Sioux Falls and from across the state,” Griffiths said. “Now we’ll have the opportunity to do something quite extraordinary.”
She knows the work is not done. The Sioux Falls city council has not yet approved the $10 million for infrastructure which is part of the initiative. Griffiths plans to attend meetings where the funding will be discussed.
“I would hope they ask questions and we would have the answers,” she said. “It helps to say the state has committed $30 million.”
Project ramifications
The state’s support, which is part of a public-private partnership, is also expected to have ramifications beyond simply covering the bills involved in the Governor’s Cyber Academy and expansion of DSU’s cyber program. The state’s support is expected to act like a magnet, attracting businesses which will make South Dakota a cyber hub.
“This is establishing something here that will last for a long, long time. Cybersecurity is not going to go away,” Griffiths said, explaining how it will attract other tech businesses.
And, as this occurs, instead of seeing a brain drain, South Dakota may see an influx of young people, according to Griffiths.
“Young people will want to come here because there will be other young people who are doing really cool stuff in all different areas – cyber research, cyber health, cyber ag, cyber finance,” she said.
Griffiths knows there is much work to be done, especially in securing the contracts for the Applied Research Lab in Sioux Falls, but she also sees how far the university has come in recent years. She had a conversation with the National Security Agency when she arrived on campus.
“I asked, ‘What will it take?’ and they told me it would take three things. You have to have the facility. You have to have the contract, the license to do this, and you have to have the people, and that’s what we’ve done,” Griffiths said.
She added that when they began to pursue this vision, though, they didn’t anticipate being as successful as they will be. DSU is definitely rising.